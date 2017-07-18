Children of America Marumsco Plaza, Coming Soon to Woodbridge, VA

Children of America: Marumsco Plaza “We go the extra mile when developing our programming,” said Jim Perretty, CEO of Children of America

Florida based Children of America (COA) is expanding their unique, early education concept in Woodbridge, VA. This will be the third location COA has built in the Prince William county area. COA will be open for business Monday, July 31st at 7:00 am and is located at 1401 E. Longview Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191 (Marumsco Plaza).

Children of America is the industry leader in early childhood education, offering the highest level of educational opportunities for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. Programs include Infant and Toddler Programs, their celebrated Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten Programs, Before-and-After School, and Summer Camp Programs. Children of America is currently operating in 12 states with aggressive expansion plans.

Children of America’s active-learning curriculum ensures daily exposure to learning through a multiple-learning-environments approach. Their active-learning approach focuses on creative problem solving and strong verbal communication and a systematic approach to teach science, art and mathematics while developing problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

“We go the extra mile when developing our programming,” said Jim Perretty, CEO of Children of America. “Our job is to establish programming that inspires children, informs parents and builds a solid educational foundation for our young ones.”

The Four Cornerstones of COA

To jumpstart a lifetime of learning, COA programming focuses on the following:

•STARS: (Strategies to Achieve Reading Success) a curriculum that emphasizes teacher-child interaction and fosters creativity and self-reliance.

•Just Read : an original series of books written from the company’s mascot point of view, (Bentley the dog) The series encourages children to read early and well.

•Nutrition: supporting the working “mom” our Apple-A-Day blog provides quick and nutritious dinner recipes so parents get more quality-time with their children after a busy workday.

•Fitness: interactive play and physical fitness daily programming.

Furthermore, COA interacts daily with parents providing learning updates, and daily activities complete with images, keeping parents intimately involved in their child’s day-to-day educational experience.

About Children of America

Children of America operates facilities throughout Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. The company plans to open 50 new facilities across the country over the next five years. COA offers the highest level of care for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on Facebook.