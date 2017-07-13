Vintage Mod Record Player by Chairish The items are beautiful, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with Chairish to offer our customers truly one-of-a-kind style and service as part of a more comprehensive home shopping experience.

The Mine (themine.com), a premier online home furnishings destination, is now partnering with curated vintage marketplace Chairish to add one-of-a-kind items to its killer selection of high-quality products.

Chairish vintage items complement The Mine’s current selection with an extensive array of unique furniture, décor and art. Each vintage piece is hand-selected by The Mine’s consulting style director, Eddie Ross and the company’s trend and design team.

The Mine helps customers select Chairish vintage items via hyper-personalized service from its Personal Concierge team, a division of The Mine’s onsite Customer Care department providing one-on-one customer assistance on demand.

“This partnership is special to us for many reasons,” said company president, Michelle Newbery. “The items are beautiful, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with Chairish to offer our customers truly one-of-a-kind style and service as part of a more comprehensive home shopping experience.”

The Mine began with 100 Chairish vintage items and continues to add products seasonally. The Mine’s advanced logistics capability keeps the special inventory in order, while Chairish researches provenance and ensures each item is of the finest quality.

“We’re excited to partner with The Mine,” said Chairish co-founder and chief marketing officer, Anna Brockway. “Their design-loving audience is a perfect fit for us. Eddie has a great eye for vintage and is a master at selecting must-have finds from our collection to feature at The Mine. Bravo, Eddie!”

Items are available in every category, from furniture and décor to kitchenware, textiles and original art. Demand is high for original pieces, and The Mine is invested in providing variety that contributes to customers’ ability to take a design project from start to finish – to complete an entire look in one seamless experience.

“We definitely have our favorites,” said Molly Hartney, the company’s vice president of marketing and merchandising. “Right, now, I’m loving this amazing mod record player, and a beautiful mid-century blue ceramic pitcher from Puerto Rico. It’s rewarding to know we’re helping these special items find homes where they’ll make more memories.”

About The Mine

The Mine is a premier online destination that makes it easy to get the home you crave by offering every customer exceptional customer care, a unique selection of high-quality home furnishings and fresh inspiration from leading designers around the country. We combine a killer selection in lighting, furniture, décor and more with one-on-one Personal Concierge service to take your design dream from concept to completion. The Mine is operated by Allied Trade Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. All references to the “company” are references to Allied Trade Group, LLC.

Visit themine.com or email questions to press(at)themine(dot)com.

About Chairish

Viva la Vintage! Chairish is the largest and fastest growing online marketplace for the best of vintage furniture and décor. Chairish offers over 150,000 curated items for sale from individuals, beloved vintage shops, and interior designers. The site and its award-winning mobile app make it fun and easy for design lovers to buy and sell curator-approved vintage furniture, décor and art, in a full-service and trustworthy environment. The site delivers inspiration, convenience and newfound value to both buyers and sellers who share an obsession with fabulous finds.