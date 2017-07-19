Moonlighting Announces Strategic Partnership with Recruitology

By partnering with Recruitology, Moonlighting will help small businesses, temp agencies and recruitment firms, quickly find and hire the best freelance talent around the country.

Moonlighting, one of the fastest growing freelance marketplaces in today’s mobile, on-demand economy, announced today a new strategic partnership agreement with Recruitology, the preeminent recruitment platform used by over 300 publishers and media outlets worldwide.

The partnership will connect Moonlighting’s 500,000+ on-demand freelancers to more than 80,000 employers utilizing Recruitology’s best in class hiring solution to more efficiently recruit talent.

“By partnering with Recruitology, Moonlighting will help small businesses, temp agencies and recruitment firms, quickly find and hire the best freelance talent around the country,” said Moonlighting CEO and co-founder Jeff Tennery. “We are very excited to work with the Recruitology team to help mutual partners like Gannett, McClatchy and Digital First Media capitalize on this seismic shift in hiring.”

As part of the partnership, Recruitology has agreed to incorporate Moonlighting into its recruitment platform and promote its Blast and Moonbeam real-time hiring solutions, through leading news publications like the Miami Herald, The Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, The Charlotte Observer and the USA TODAY.

“Moonlighting has successfully tapped into the mindset of today’s workers and has a real pulse on how people want to earn a living,” added Recruitology’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Roberto Angulo. “As our platform continues to innovate and expand, we believe Moonlighting will add an exciting mobile recruitment dimension for our employer and publishing partners nationwide.”

About Moonlighting

Moonlighting is the first mobile, on-demand solution empowering people to earn extra money and get tasks done quickly. Moonlighting creates a virtual marketplace for freelancers and small businesses to hire or be hired directly from mobile devices. Through the Moonlighting platform, users eliminate anonymity by posting jobs and sharing their favorite hires within their trusted social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Moonlighting’s ground breaking “Moonbeam” feature is a real-time hiring grid allowing users to make more intelligent hiring decisions when looking for professionals in local areas. Moonlighting is a privately held, Charlottesville, VA-based company built from the ground up for the gig economy. For more information, please visit https://www.moonlighting.com

About Recruitology

Recruitology’s cloud-based recruitment platform for publishers and media companies includes programmatic job distribution and access to a network of niche job boards and destination sites spanning popular categories from entry-level to healthcare, diversity, engineering and technology. New additions to the Recruitology product suite include a white-labeled job board and recruitment mobile app. Intelligent job monitoring, tracking, and analytics ensure employers get access to the right candidates. For more information please visit http://recruitology.com