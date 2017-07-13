Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive solutions to health plans and health systems participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs, today announced its latest educational webinar, “Identifying and Mitigating Risk from CMS Overpayments”, to be presented on July 24, 2017.

Medicare Advantage health plans are justifiably concerned about the potential impact on revenue and the risk of substantial penalties due to potential overpayments from CMS. CMS has always required the reporting of accurate data as well as the correction of erroneous risk adjustment data. This erroneous data, if not corrected, frequently results in an overpayment. This places a tremendous burden on health plans to identify overpayments determined through “reasonable diligence” and then to submit the necessary information to CMS to address the overpayment. Not only are Medicare Advantage health plans struggling with the identification of overpayments but also with taking the necessary steps to accurately delete encounters from both the RAPS and EDS systems to wholly demonstrate their intent to meet CMS guidelines and requirements.

Register now to attend Dynamic’s upcoming webinar, Overpayments: Identifying and Mitigating Risk, to learn how Dynamic is helping its clients mitigate the risk of CMS Overpayments. The webinar, presented by Dynamic’s Senior Consultant, Deniese Crittenden, MSN, MHA, BSW, RN, takes place on Monday, July 24, 2017, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am PDT.

“Medicare Advantage Health Plans are required to identify CMS overpayments dating back six years which places a lot of responsibility and burden on the health plans,” said Lonnie Hardin, Dynamic’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our clients are finding our consultative approach combined with our best in class enterprise platform to be a tremendous asset in helping them mitigate this overpayment risk,” Hardin added.

Dynamic’s robust solutions provide Medicare Advantage health plans with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.

About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems provides comprehensive solutions to health plans and health systems participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs. Dynamic’s solutions help its clients optimize plan revenue and quality through the utilization of Dynamic’s rich analytics that identify areas for potential improvement, help maintain compliance through ongoing enhancements aligned with CMS regulations, and enhance operational efficiency through fully integrated solution utilizing a centralized database and integrated workflows. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company offers comprehensive software solutions, managed services, and professional services. For more information, visit dynamichealthsys.com or call 949.333.4565.