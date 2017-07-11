I believe the company is firmly committed to risk management, and I am excited to collaborate with current leadership at this fast-growing firm.

Catalyst Funds, an alternative-focused mutual fund company, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), in addition to the expansion of its risk management team. The new additions to the risk management team include a consulting arrangement with RCM Risk Advisors LLC.

Catalyst engaged RCM Risk Advisors LLC to help develop and analyze risk parameters for the 25 different mutual funds it currently offers. The consulting engagement adds three additional members to support the Catalyst risk management team. These new additions, as well as the new c-suite appointments, include:

Lawrence (Larry) Lai, CFA, who joins Catalyst as CRO. Mr. Lai is responsible for overseeing the firm’s risk management program. Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Lai served as operational head of risk management for Wedbush Securities’ futures division. He brings significant risk and quantitative portfolio management experience, particularly with alternative strategies and derivatives.

Michael Schoonover, who was promoted to the position of COO. Mr. Schoonover has been with Catalyst since 2011 serving in various roles in operations, marketing and portfolio management.

Ed Sweeney, who serves as Partner at RCM. He previously held senior positions at O’Connor & Associates, Stafford Trading, TD Securities and Starboard Specialty Funds, LLC. Mr. Sweeney brings extensive experience trading derivatives and managing sophisticated proprietary trading operations.

Matthew Racine, who serves as Director at RCM Risk Advisors LLC. Racine previously worked in risk management and portfolio analysis roles dealing with multiple asset classes at Wedbush Securities.

Jakob Bax, who serves as Risk Analyst at RCM Risk Advisors LLC. Prior to joining RCM, Bax worked as an Analyst for Wedbush Securities.

“We are proud to greatly expand our risk management team with the addition of these highly talented and experienced professionals. We believe that this demonstrates our commitment to continue to enhance our infrastructure as our business expands,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Funds.

“I am thrilled to join Catalyst in this role,” said Lawrence Lai. “I believe the company is firmly committed to risk management, and I am excited to collaborate with current leadership at this fast-growing firm.”

These new roles are effective immediately. For more information on Catalyst Funds, please visit: http://www.catalystmf.com.

About Catalyst Funds

Catalyst Funds currently offers 25 distinctive funds that provide various strategies with the goal of producing income- and equity-oriented returns while seeking to control risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in meeting the investment challenges of an ever changing global market environment. For more information on Catalyst Funds and its various offerings, please visit: http://www.catalystmf.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Catalyst Funds. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at http://www.catalystMF.com or by calling 866-447-4228. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Catalyst Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA/SIPC.

4526-NLD-6/29/2017