Water Pumps Direct Reveals Best Water Pumps of 2017

Water Pumps Direct has revealed their popular lists of Best Water Pumps of 2017.

The site, WaterPumpsDirect.com currently lists over 535 water pump models and publishes more than 2,200 pump reviews from actual customers.

A proprietary algorithm used by Water Pumps Direct generates accurate letter grades for all of the water pumps on the site. It provides online shoppers with a real-time analysis through comprehensive lists of the highest-rated water pumps on the market today.

“It can be hard to know what to look for in a water pump,” said Jim Owiecki, water pump expert at WaterPumpDirect.com, “But when your basement floods or you’re facing some other emergency, you just know that you need one. Thankfully, our lists have done the work for you so you can quickly discover all you need to know about the top water pumps in every category.”

According to Owiecki, Water Pumps Direct's lists are the best source for 2017 pump rankings for three specific reasons:

1. Three "Best of" Lists for Each Category

People have different ideas about what it means to be considered "the best." WaterPumpsDirect.com publishes three separate lists for each type of water pump. Site visitors can sort water pumps according to how well a product sells (best-selling), how well consumers review a product (top-rated), or models that experts recommend based on testing and consistent customer feedback. Separate lists are available for each of the 8 styles of water pumps, ranging from small electric utility pumps to industrial PTO pumps.

2. Real-Time Updates

Most "best-seller" lists on the internet are updated only once a year at most, showcasing water pumps that have since been discontinued. Water Pumps Direct's lists, however, are updated in real time, so customers will always see a current list of what's popular in 2017.

“The internet is an excellent resource because you can research so many topics,” Owiecki explained. “But our site is a great resource because of its aggregation. Instead of spending hours upon hours searching online for information about water pumps, we’ll give you all you need to know about the top water pumps in minutes.”

3. Free Access

Water Pumps Direct doesn't require visitors to sign-up or subscribe. The company's goal is simply to educate shoppers with free information to help them pick the perfect pump.

"The choice between water pumps comes down to how you would use a pump, where you would use it, how much water you want to move, and how quickly you need it moved," Owiecki continued. "Our lists pass on expert-level insights so you are prepared to make a sensible purchase."