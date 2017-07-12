TECH LOCK Executive to Speak at Annual ACA International Convention

Bryan Albertson, chief information officer at TECH LOCK, and Jim Warner, chief technology and security officer at State Collection Service, will address how to build IT into a competitive strength at ACA International’s Convention & Expo. The session is scheduled for 11 a.m. PDT, Monday, July 17.

“Developing IT Into a Competitive Business Advantage,” will focus on State Collection Service and the success the Madison, Wis.-based agency achieved by conducting a comprehensive IT assessment. The IT assessment examines systems infrastructure and architecture, application platforms, staff efficiencies, data security, DR capabilities, budget alignment and overall IT strategy.

The agency had doubled in size in less than five years, creating all the opportunities and challenges generated by tremendous growth. Through this process, the organization still improved its data security, reduced risk and generated dramatic cost savings.

Accounts receivable management companies face ongoing threats from hackers and others with malicious intent. Regulatory requirements also continue to rise. The goal in sharing how State Collection Service met these challenges is to help other organizations better understand how to reshape IT from an escalating cost center into a competitive advantage.

About TECH LOCK

TECH LOCK specializes in holistic information security, compliance and information technology solutions that enables IT infrastructure and security to become a competitive advantage for its clients. With deep experience in data security, compliance and financial service IT infrastructure, TECH LOCK is uniquely able to assist in reducing data security risks while at the same time providing cost savings and increasing IT efficiency. TECH LOCK is a Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Assessor (PCI QSA), Approved Scanning Vendor (PCI ASV) and a HITRUST CSF Assessor. TECH LOCK is part of the RevSpring family of companies. To learn more, email info(at)techlockinc.com or visit http://www.techlockinc.com.

About State Collection Service

Since 1949, State Collection Service has provided quality collection service to countless healthcare organizations.

Through experience and innovation, State Collection Service has grown to become a tremendously credible and nationally-recognized collection agency offering services from pre-registration to bad debt. It is upon the basis of ethical behavior and a dedication to integrity that each State Collection Service employee works to uphold the company's vision – Partnerships for a Lifetime. To learn more visit http://www.statecollectionservice.com.

