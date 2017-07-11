Chef Jermain de Rozario will introduce Aruba to his unique culinary stylings.

This July and August, Windows on Aruba is pleased to welcome the esteemed Chef Jermain de Rozario, who will present a 3-course lunch and 5-course dinner to its dining guests.

Chef Jermain de Rozario is a talented young celebrity chef from Holland who, after having worked under Chef Soneil Badhoer from The Lindenhof (2-star Michelin), has now opened his own restaurant, De Rozario. Chef Jermain cooks with his own unique style, crossing boundaries by combining classic recipes with his love of Indonesian flavors.

In the past year, he has been a judge for Top Chef and has received a Bib Gourmand. In Holland, he is currently featured in a television program called De Nieuwe Garde, which follows several of the country’s up-and-coming chefs and sommeliers. In addition to this recognition, he also recently became a member of the JRE, an association of talented young gastronomes with 350 members and 160 hotels spread across 16 countries: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Croatia, Luxembourg, Nederland, Austria, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Windows on Aruba will serve Chef Jermain de Rozario’s 3-course lunch menu for $75 per person on Friday, July 28 and Friday, August 4 at 1 p.m. The lunch will be accompanied by a demonstration by mentalist Guy Bavli, who is currently performing every Thursday and Friday at the Alhambra Casino. Windows on Aruba will serve Chef Jermain’s 5-course dinner, paired with a selection of wines from local Aruban winery Pepia Est, on Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. for $115 per person. The dinner and wine pairing will be accompanied by live jazz.

Chef Jermain will be present at all seatings to explain each dish as it is served. This very special culinary experience is open to the public as well as resort guests. For those interested in securing a reservation to one of these limited seatings, please call 297-523-5017 or email clubhouse(at)diviresorts.com.

Windows on Aruba is located on the grounds of Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, overlooking The Links at Divi Aruba, a picturesque nine-hole golf course. For more information on this innovative, upscale restaurant, please visit http://www.windowsonaruba.com.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts is the vacation expert of the Caribbean, with a collection of eight premium resorts spanning the five stunning Caribbean islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. With both hotel and vacation ownership options, the resorts provide a multitude of vacation pleasures, from relaxing on white sand beaches and indulging in spa services, to embarking on scuba diving adventures and perfecting one’s golf swing. Vacation ownership is available through the Divi Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based product. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com. For more information on the Divi Vacation Club, visit http://www.divivacationclub.com. Use of the Divi Resorts registered brand is licensed.

###