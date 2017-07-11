It is challenging to find all the technology solutions needed as a subcontractor, and every year I read the survey and come away with new insights.

The 2017 Construction Technology Survey, powered by JBKnowledge, is now live. Since 2012, this annual survey has provided the industry with valuable insight on construction software adoption, data security, mobile apps, IT budgeting, emerging technologies, as well as the role technology plays throughout construction companies. The 2017 survey, launched in late June, has already produced over 1,500 responses, proving that this year's results will ensure high quality, industry-specific data that will serve as a valuable resource throughout the industry.

"I provide feedback on this survey because I see the value in supporting an organization that is trying to push the envelope in tracking the trends of technology in our industry. It is challenging to find all the technology solutions needed as a subcontractor, and every year I read the survey and come away with new insights. It is worth participating in; hopefully my data will help someone else. Everyone else’s data helps Capstone," stated Ben Worley, Vice President of Business Operations at Capstone Mechanical.

The 2017 Construction Technology Survey is conducted in partnership with the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), and the Texas A&M University Department of Construction Science. The survey covers nine main topics: IT Department Budgeting and Staffing; Cloud Procedures and Security Policies; BIM Processes and Staffing; Research and Development; Mobile Technology; Software Integrations; Software in Use; Emerging Technologies; and Data Integration.

JBKnowledge's annual Construction Technology Report is generated using the results from the annual survey and serves as a key resource for industry professionals to benchmark their company's use of technology among their competitors and peers. The report is featured and referenced in publications throughout the year including Construction Junkie, Construction Dive, Engineering News-Record, and many more.

JBKnowledge's sixth annual 2017 Construction Technology Survey will close in the next week. Construction professionals can take the survey here and those who participate will receive a complimentary copy of the 2017 Construction Technology Report that will be published later this fall.

About JBKnowledge, Inc.

JBKnowledge develops technology solutions for the construction and insurance industries. JBKnowledge is the maker of the SmartBid construction bid software, the SmartInsight construction network for searching, selecting, and verifying contractors, and SmartCompliance certificate of insurance and compliance management software. JBKnowledge also offers professional services including: IT Staff Augmentation; Strategic Consulting; Enterprise Application and Software Development; Mobile and Wearable Applications; and Research and Development Outsourcing. JBKnowledge is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, TX and serves construction clients around the world. Learn more at jbknowledge.com or listen to the ConTechTrio weekly construction technology podcast.

