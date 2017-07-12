CLEARAS Water Recovery today announced the addition of John Thee as its new Chief Operating Officer. This announcement comes at a critical time for the company to support the continued delivery of excellence across their operations to customers in multiple markets throughout the U.S.

“We are excited to announce the addition of John Thee to our team. His vast leadership experience, track record and character will help guide the CLEARAS team as we continue to grow. John will oversee our day-to-day business operations including finance, accounting, administration, business development and technology,” said Jordan Lind, CLEARAS CEO.

A West Point graduate and former U.S. Army Infantry Officer, John has an extensive background in strategy, operations, finance, business development, and consulting across a variety of industrial sectors around the world. Prior to joining the CLEARAS team, John was a Consultant with McKinsey and Company and most recently a Vice President with Washington Corporations; a diversified industrial conglomerate operating in the rail, mining, shipbuilding, heavy equipment, environmental, and marine transportation sectors. John received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“As excited as the rest of the team has been in welcoming me, I’m equally, if not more, excited about this company,” said Thee, adding “CLEARAS is fundamentally transforming the waste-to-value paradigm and creating amazing opportunities for both private and public clients on a ground-breaking, global scale.”

CLEARAS recently announced the beginning of construction of their first 4 million gallon per day treatment facility in partnership with South Davis Sewer District in north Salt Lake City, Utah. Details of that project can be found here: http://www.prweb.com/releases/clearas/south_davis_announcement/prweb14364738.htm

Visit http://www.clearaswater.com for more information about Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery.

ABOUT CLEARAS WATER RECOVERY

CLEARAS is the leading provider of advanced, biological-based, water treatment technologies for municipal and industrial point source dischargers. Our proprietary technology leverages algae’s biological benefits in a carefully controlled and continuous flow environment that removes nitrogen, phosphorus and other harmful nutrients found in industrial water discharge and wastewater effluent. Visit http://www.clearaswater.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Andy Gordon

Market Development

agordon(at)clearaswater(dot)com

303.746.7754