Kirkland is Washington Wine County, July 14-16

The 2017 variation of Kirkland Uncorked features only the best of Washington wines, providing more than 70 wine varietals to be enjoyed. The event, a benefit for Homeward Pet Adoption Center taking place on July 14th, 15th, and 16th at Marina Park in Kirkland, WA, will have you canceling your Napa Valley vacation plans to visit Washington’s Wine Country.

Besides the convenience of location, Washington wineries have become a must visit destination for both locals and tourists. Now the 2nd largest producer of premium wine in the country, Washington is home to 350+ grape growers producing 220,000+ tons of grapes annually. These hundreds of thousands of tons of grapes are used by the 900+ wineries to create 41+varietals of world-class Washington Wines. Begging the question, why travel 1000+ miles when quality products are minutes from your doorstep?

“We are thrilled to introduce this year’s lineup of wineries at Kirkland Uncorked,” says Phil Megenhardt, president of Bold Hat Productions and producer of the event. “Washington is home to one of the world’s top wine regions and each area of the state is well represented in this year’s festival.”

From the west side of the Cascades, newcomer Eye of the Needle Winery joins Ancestry Cellars, Convergence Zone Cellars, Finn Hill Winery, Kaella Winery, Michael Florentino, Patterson Cellars, Sigillo Cellars, Silverlake Winery and Wilridge Winery.

From the east side of the Cascades, popular winemaker Alexandria Nicole Cellars joins Bontzu Cellars, Cavu Cellars, College Cellars, Five Star Cellars, Hard Row to Hoe Vineyards, J Bell Cellars Marrowstone Vineyards, Milbrandt Vineyards, Naches Heights Vineyard, and Purple Star Wines.

“This will be our first-time at the festival and we couldn’t be more excited,” says Lauren Bullock, owner of Woodinville’s Eye of the Needle Winery. “We’re looking forward to pouring four wines, including our 12th Blend wines that will give-back 2 meals to Northwest Harvest with EVERY bottle purchased. This festival brings the community together and that’s what Eye of the Needle is all about!"

This year Kirkland Uncorked Signature Wine showcases one of the best local wineries. Event attendees will be able to enjoy Silverlake Winery’s 2014 Sauvignon Blanc in the tasting garden, while sampling the full lineup of wines.

Once attendees undoubtedly fall in love with this signature wine or any of the other varietals, you can purchase a bottle of everything on the menu, sales-tax free, from the Kirkland Uncorked Wine Shop, presented by The Grape Choice.

Washington’s 3-day summer wine festival raises money to support Homeward Pet Adoption Center – one of the state’s leading non-profit, no-kill animal shelters, providing homeless animals from all over the state new loving and caring homes. Since its founding in 1990 Homeward Pet Adoption Center has helped more than 25,000 dogs and cats find forever homes. Drink for a Cause at Kirkland Uncorked!