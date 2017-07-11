Definitive Healthcare Named 4th Best Place to Work in Massachusetts

To rank this high in a city that hosts some of the best companies in the world is truly humbling and is a tribute to all of our employees.

Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, has been ranked the 4th Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal. The publication recognized Definitive Healthcare and other winners during an awards ceremony on June 22.

Each year the Boston Business Journal honors local companies that offer a superior work environment for their employees. Winners are selected based on responses to a survey that asked employees to rate their company on factors such as job satisfaction, work-life balance, company management, and other criteria. Some of the comments made by Definitive’s employees include:



“Hands down the best place to work.”

“The CEO and executive team are honest, happy, and motivated individuals that strongly believe in rewarding their employees when we achieve and exceed goals.”

“Our charity, DefinitiveCares, is just starting out but has done great work in the community and is getting full company support and involvement for the many events it has scheduled.”

“When you walk through the doors of Definitive Healthcare, you are struck with positivity, light-heartedness, kindness, camaraderie, and respect.”

“To rank this high in a city that hosts some of the best companies in the world is truly humbling and is a tribute to all of our employees,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “They have fostered a collaborative and supportive culture that helps us better serve our clients as a company, as well as make Definitive Healthcare a great place to work.”

The Boston Business Journal also recently listed Definitive Healthcare as the 10th fastest-growing company in Massachusetts, citing its strong revenue growth over the past three years.

“Receiving these two awards in such a short time is a testament to our employee’s dedication,” Krantz added. “The fact that we can achieve such high growth without sacrificing our culture is outstanding.”

As Definitive Healthcare continues to grow, the company is always looking to expand its team. For information on current openings at Definitive Healthcare, visit our career page.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 10,000 ambulatory surgery centers, 14,000 imaging centers, 45,000 long-term care facilities, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 219,000 physician groups, 1.5 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit http://www.definitivehc.com.