PistolStar, Inc. Education User Group Schedule for 2017

PistolStar, Inc. will be attending six education user group based trade shows in Summer/Fall 2017 stretching from New England to California. At each trade show PistolStar will be showcasing their flagship product, PortalGuard for Education an all in one authentication package built for users in the Education industry.

Gregg Browinski, Chief Technology Officer at PistolStar, Inc. will be presenting various aspects of PortalGuard for Education at each user group conference. Gregg will be accompanied by several of PistolStar’s education customers as they will be co-presenters. These co-presenters include Clifford Sharp, Network Security Systems Analyst at Southwestern Community College District, Donald Sloat, Director of Technical Services at Delaware County Community College and Eric Link, LAN Administrator at Grand View University.

Summer/Fall 2017 User Group Trade Shows:

NERDUG: Wed 7/26 - Fri 7/28 Leominster, MA

CHUGADUG: Wed 8/2 – Thurs 8/3 Los Angeles, CA

NEWHEUG: Mon 8/14 – Tues 8/15 Springfield, MA

PADUG: Mon 9/25 Hershey, PA

OACC: Fri 9/29 Midwest City, OK

MECA: Thur 10/19 – Fri 10/20 Indianola, IA

PortalGuard for Education, authentication package delivers a full set of features in a single, fully customizable solution for all education institutions including K-12, colleges and universities. Consistently acclaimed, PortalGuard provides single sign-on (SSO), self-service password reset (SSPR), two-factor authentication (2FA), and over 120 other features to ensure that each campus is equipped with the tools needed to face any authentication challenge.

Come by our table to learn more about PortalGuard for Education or give us a call to schedule a 1:1 meeting 603.547.1200.

About PistolStar, Inc.

PistolStar, Inc. is an authority on secure portal architecture. Its solutions are built to adapt to changing circumstances. Its flagship product PortalGuard is a secure, central integration portal software that is suited to fit both on-premises and cloud-based environments. From secure single sign-on and self-service password reset to seamless integration and brandability, PortalGuard has brought phenomenal growth to PistolStar, Inc. This growth is also attributed to the team’s dedicated and responsive customer support. For over 17 years, PistolStar has provided its solutions to both companies and educational institutions.