timberchic®, a reclaimed wood plank, peel and stick affordable DIY design solution made from 100% river reclaimed logs, has launched a new wood plank line in an enhanced palate of colors with a smooth, wipeable finish. Whether you are looking to add a warm, homey touch, or kick it up California chic, the new line gives DIY enthusiasts inspiration to transform any space with nature’s kiss. The new product line is available now and can be purchased online through timberchic.com, Wayfair.com and Amazon.com, and Bellacour.com.

“We are delighted to launch our new reclaimed wood plank product line,” says Tom Shafer, owner and co-founder of timberchic®, and co-founder of Maine Heritage Timber. “Our new reclaimed wood plank with a smooth, durable finish gives DIY enthusiasts the ability to enhance any room using a wider palate of rich colors to make even the most challenging space downright stunning.”

timberchic® is milled from centuries old river reclaimed logs harvested from the bottom of the Penobscot River in Northern Maine. These old growth logs offer unmatched hues, and a tightness of grain that no longer exist in harvested wood. A 100% USA product, Timberchic uses a premium 3M™ adhesive to ensure the wood planks will never cup or shift. Timberchic is sealed with an eco-friendly UV-cured finish by Treffert Industries. Class A flame-spread finish available upon request.

timberchic® planks are ideal for creating accent walls but can also be used on ceilings, backsplashes, doors, columns, and in countless other creative ways. Innovative in design but easy to install, timberchic® is a cost effective, DIY way to enhance the decor of any space.

About timberchic®

With timberchic®, Maine Heritage Timber has undertaken the largest lake reclamation project in New England. This lake and river system was used to convey wood to Maine's lumber and paper mills for over 150 years. Over that length of time, an enormous amount of wood sank to the bottom and was forgotten - until now. Our lake project is returning an undeveloped, northern Maine lake to its natural ecosystem and producing an incredibly unique product with rich colors and textures, not found anywhere else. Yearly, our recovery efforts harvest the equivalent of 1,000 acres of forested land.