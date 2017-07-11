Patriot Viper 4

Patriot, a global leader in performance memory, SSDs, gaming peripherals and flash storage solutions, announces the compatibility of its Viper 4, Viper Elite and Signature Line DDR4 with the new AMD Ryzen™ and AM4 platforms.

After extensive compatibility testing on X370 and B350 chipsets, using the AMD Ryzen R5 and R7 processors, and in partnership with key motherboard vendors, Patriot has developed a list of Ryzen compatible DDR4 parts. “After working closely with our motherboard partners, these compatible kits will deliver maximum performance at factory-tested speeds,” said Victor Chiu, DRAM Product Manager for Patriot. Offering compatible dual, quad and single configurations, with capacities ranging from 4GB to 64GB and speeds between 2133MHz and 3400MHz, Patriot Viper Elite, Viper 4 and Signature Line DDR4 Memory will provide both the every-day consumer as well as the PC enthusiast looking to upgrade their system to the new AMD Ryzen™ platform with reliable, award-winning, memory.

For a full list of compatible Patriot DDR4 Memory please visit the Patriot Website. Testing was performed using the following motherboards: Gigabyte GA-AX370 Gaming K5 and GA-AX370 Gaming K7, MSI X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM, X370 SLI PLUS and A320M GAMING PRO, ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero and PRIME B350-PLUS, ASROCK X370 Tachi, X370 Killer SLI, AB350M Pro4, Fatali1ty AB350 Gaming K4, AB350M-HDV, A320M Pro4 and A320M-HDV.

