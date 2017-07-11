Visit Temecula Valley Announces Burgers, Beers & Mancation Experiences

Temecula Valley may be famous for its wine tasting and shopping opportunities, but even the manliest of men will find that Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country offers a plethora of testosterone-approved activities and meals to satisfy any mancation. Men, grab your buds, because Temecula Valley has the rocking beers, burgers, golf, gaming, fishing, and hiking.

Grab a Pint (or Two) and Pair it with a World-Class Hunk of Beef

The craft beer scene is alive and well in Temecula Valley. Guys wanting to sample new brews can head to one of the region’s numerous breweries including Karl Strauss Brewery, Ballast Point Brewery, Garage Brewing, Aftershock Brewery, Ironfire Brewing, Wiens Brewing, Relentless Brewing Company, Refuge Brewery, and Black Market Brewing Company. Famous must-try brews from Temecula Valley include Wiens Brewing Company’s Apricot Wheat, winner of the 2016 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal in the Belgian Style Fruit Beer category; Karl Strauss’ Red Trolley Ale, a multi award-winning beer warm fermented and brewed with a half-ton of caramelized malts; and Garage Brewing’s three gold-medal winning brews: Belgian Style Tripel, Mango Hefeweizen, and Marshmallow Milk Stout.

Visitors can also grab a meaty burger to go along with their brew at local eateries including 1909, with their famous 1909 Burger or Bison Burger made with a free-range patty, smoked applewood bacon, horseradish havarti, red onion, tomato, wild baby arugula, and garlic aioli; Cork|Fire Kitchen’s Chef's Grilled Burger with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, choice of aged cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese; Creekside Grille at Wilson Creek Winery serving the Creekside Burger made with natural ground chuck, lettuce, onion, cabernet vinegar pickles, fiscalini white cheddar, and house thousand island on a brioche bun; Crush & Brew, offering three varieties of sliders and full-size burgers (paired with must-indulge French fries) including the Crush Burger with red onion marmalade, brie, and Canadian bacon; E.A.T. Marketplace, serving burgers on Fridays including the EAT Burger made with grass-fed California beef, organic farm greens, fontina cheese, organic salad greens, and house pesto aioli; and the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, serving up The Double D Burger, made with two deep-fried patties, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Lilt Burner mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Additional must-try burgers are available at Kelsey’s at Pechanga; Mad Madeline’s Grill; Public House; and Texas Lil’s Mesquite Grill. Several of these fabulous locations also serve local, craft beer to accompany their burgers.

Must-Do Activities & Adventures for the Guys

After a day of eating and drinking, guys spending two nights in Temecula can take advantage of the region’s diverse activities and adventures. Golf-lovers can hit the links at one of Temecula Valley’s award-winning courses or enjoy taking advantage of the Temecula Golf Trail for tee times, lessons, rentals, transportation, and tips on the best courses for all abilities. Visitors ready to get in the action can visit Pechanga Resort & Casino; an evening gaming at the tables and slots offers a superb adrenaline rush.

Just above the Temecula Valley men can tie their laces and embark on a hiker’s paradise at the Santa Rosa Plateau. With easy, moderate, and challenging trails meandering through the Reserve’s 9,000 acres, there is a hike for every level. For a more laid back guys-day, men visiting Temecula can consider fishing Lake Skinner to try their luck at the catch of the day.

