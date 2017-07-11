"The ability to streamline deposits to our banks and automatically post into our back-office systems will be a game changer for us.” -- Thomas Moon, president, Tankersley Foodservice

Financial Transmission Network Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables solutions, today announced that Tankersley Foodservice, LLC, has selected FTNI’s Integrated Receivables platform, ETran, to significantly streamline its accounts receivables (AR) and payment processing operations. Keeping with Tankersley’s mission of doing “Whatever it Takes” for its customers, the company has chosen to deploy flexible mobile, online, and Autopay ACH payment solutions powered by FTNI to provide advanced payment options and technology to its customers. Tankersley and FTNI are on schedule to launch these services early in Q3 2017.

Numerous distribution companies across the U.S. and Canada, including multiple top-twenty U.S. broadline foodservice distributors and other industry-leading independent foodservice and beverage distributors have made the switch to FTNI’s ETran integrated receivables platform. In fact, ETran now supports the AR operations of distributors serving customers across every state in the U.S.

Leading the way in Tankersley's implementation of ETran is the deployment of ETran Mobile to provide over 70 field representatives the ability to easily and securely accept check-based payments via mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) to accelerate cash flow and decrease DSO. Furthermore, Tankersley representatives will have the ability to select the specific invoices a payment is to be applied to through ETran Mobile’s robust invoice presentment and payment capabilities. Tankersley will also take advantage of several other ETran modules including the platform’s AutoPay ACH functionality and customer-facing Online Payment Portal.

ETran is a cloud-based, highly-flexible, truly integrated receivables platform that streamlines receivables processing for leading companies spanning multiple industries across the U.S. and Canada. With seamless integration across the platform and also with customers’ back office systems, ETran's modular design allows companies to accept, process and post transactions across any payment method (check, ACH, credit and debit card, cash) from any payment channel (mailed-in, lockbox, called-in, in-person, online, mobile), all on a single, secure, SaaS platform.

“Getting mobile payment technology into the hands of our sales representatives is an important solution to more efficiently accepting payments in the field in our widely spread service area,” said Thomas Moon, president at Tankersley Foodservice. “FTNI’s proven ability to accelerate the entire AR lifecycle from payment acceptance all the way to posting across all payment methods and channels from a single integrated platform is something we are very excited to get started with. The ability to streamline deposits to our banks and automatically post into our back-office systems will be a game changer for us.”

ETran’s easy-to-deploy, configurable design allows organizations to quickly configure the platform to their unique business processes and workflows to accelerate accounts receivables operations. In some instances, the platform has proven to help reduce DSO by more than four days. ETran’s ‘plug-n-play’ nature works with existing banking and merchant processor relationships and supports efficient integration (batch or real-time) with any back-office system. All payment information is processed and stored on ETran’s fully compliant – PCI, HIPAA, SSAE 16 and more – Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

“Tankersley Foodservice is a recognized leader within the Foodservice Distribution Industry and we are excited to support them as they transform their AR operations,” commented Zac Robinson, director of sales and marketing at FTNI. “Tankersley is the latest in a fast-growing number of leading foodservice distributors recognizing the undeniable benefits of consolidating AR operations on a single, truly integrated platform—gaining the ability to significantly streamline the entire remittance lifecycle all the way from invoice presentment, to payment processing, and ultimately the automated updating of key back-office systems.”

---------------------------------------------

About Tankersley Foodservice

Established in 1944, Tankersley Foodservice, LLC, is the largest independent foodservice distributor based in Arkansas and Oklahoma. We service the foodservice needs of the surrounding areas with our full line of foodservice products, equipment and supplies, chemical, beverage service, and fresh produce. Servicing our customers is our #1 priority and we will do “Whatever it Takes” to satisfy your foodservice needs. To learn more about Tankersley Foodservice, visit http://www.tankersleyfoods.com.

About FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI’s integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel — on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran’s easy-to-deploy, modular design seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and processor relationships, and back-office accounting software to deliver increased efficiencies and cost savings as a result of true straight through processing. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from leading organizations such as the American Red Cross, Benchmark Senior Living, Cash-Wa Distributing, DirectBuy, Five Star Senior Living, Mutual of Omaha, Penn Mutual, Physicians Mutual Insurance, Proxibid, RealPage, Shamrock Foods, Stanz Foodservice, The McClatchy Company and many more. For more information, visit http://www.ftni.com.