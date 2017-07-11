Automated Insights Announces Record Setting Second Quarter Results

Automated Insights, Inc. (Ai), creator of Wordsmith, the world’s first open natural language generation (NLG) engine, today announced a record-breaking second quarter. Coming off of 2016, where the company beat revenue and growth goals by 300%, Ai saw Q2 year-over-year revenue grow by 915% over the same period.

Marc Zionts, Ai’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “the market’s awareness of NLG has dramatically increased and businesses and organizations are seeing firsthand how they can benefit by personalizing externally published content and customer communications, or improving internal monitoring, reporting, and knowledge sharing—all at a scale that would be impossible with manual efforts alone.”

Ai has rapidly transitioned into an aggressive growth stage company, accelerating the firm’s sales and marketing footprint. The company now has hundreds of customers in over 50 unique industries, reaffirming the the organization's clear leadership within the NLG space.

Allstate, The Associated Press, Cisco, and Yahoo! use Wordsmith to generate more than 1.5 billion pieces of content per year, making Ai the largest NLG provider in the world. Developing strategic partnerships with Amazon Alexa, MicroStrategy, Tableau, and TIBCO was pivotal in the record-setting growth.

Chris Neal, Ai’s Chief Revenue Officer, stated, “we are seeing significant new customer growth across a multitude of industries - companies small and large are recognizing the need for NLG in order to grow their revenues faster.”

ABOUT AUTOMATED INSIGHTS

Automated Insights is the creator of Wordsmith, the world’s first open natural language generation engine. Wordsmith allows users to generate human-sounding narratives from data. The platform makes it easy to produce millions of personalized reports, articles, and narratives in the time it takes to write just one. Wordsmith helps companies in data-driven industries, including financial services, e-commerce, real estate, business intelligence, media and many others, achieve content scale, efficiency and personalization. Customers including SlingTV, GreatCall, TIBCO, the Orlando Magic, and Constellation Brands use Wordsmith to generate 1.5 billion pieces of content a year. For more information, visit https://automatedinsights.com.