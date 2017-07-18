Lynn Clements Pairs with Other Experts to Discuss Handling Pay Equity Issues, Using a Contingent Workforce, and Compliant Applicant Tracking.

Berkshire announces today that Lynn Clements Director of Regulatory Affairs at Berkshire Associates, will collaborate with industry experts to discuss the latest issues concerning the federal contractor community on August 2 and 3 during the 2017 ILG National Conference in San Antonio, Texas. Lynn's workshop sessions include:



The Compensation Interview: "Oh I didn't mean to say that" and Other SALSA Dance Moves to Try: In this interactive presentation, Lynn will present with Tim Orellano of The Human Resources Team. The two will discuss the dos and don'ts for answering the OFCCP's interview questions, and practical strategies that will allow companies to successfully explain and defend their pay practices to the government through role playing. This workshop takes place Wednesday, August 2 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m..

What Would You Do? Play Along as We Address Applicant Issues: Inspired by the popular television series, "What Would You Do?", Lynn will collaborate with Beth Ronnenburg, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Berkshire's President, to present on important issues related to applicant tracking and recruitment Attendees will participate in an interactive presentation where they will review several scenarios related to applicant data and vote on how they would personally handle the situation. Results will be tabulated and displayed to the group, and potential solutions for each scenario will be discussed as well as the pros and cons of each approach and any compliance and audit repercussions. This workshop takes place on Thursday, August 3 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

The Gig Economy: The Increasing Use of Contingent or Temporary Workers and What It Means for OFCCP Compliance: On Thursday, August 3 session, Lynn will collaborate with Michelle Duncan of Jackson Lewis. Together they will address the increasing use of alternative employment relationships such as freelance, contingent, on-call, and temporary workers--otherwise known as the "gig" economy. Participants will gain insight into how these alternative employment relationships are being met by OFCCP and will learn pragmatic strategies that will allow employers to stay on the cutting edge of this issue. This workshop takes place on Thursday, August 3 from 2:15 p.m. - 3:30 a.m.

About Lynn Clements:

Lynn Clements, Esq. is Director of Regulatory Affairs at Berkshire Associates Inc. where she oversees all Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) compliance audits on behalf of Berkshire clients, and serves as a strategic advisor regarding statutory, regulatory, and legal developments in the areas of EEO and affirmative action. A former official at EEOC and OFCCP, Lynn is a frequent speaker and has testified before Congress on AA/EEO and equal pay issues.

About Berkshire Associates:

Berkshire Associates is a human resource consulting and technology firm, specializing in helping companies build the ideal, balanced workforce. As an industry leader, Berkshire provides the latest tools and services for affirmative action, applicant management, compensation management, workforce planning, diversity, and professional training. For over 30 years, Berkshire has serviced the nation's most recognizable companies; and as a result, has mastered providing clients with cost-effective solutions to everyday human resource challenges.

About ILG

The National Industry Liaison Group (NILG) is a non-profit organization formed in 1992 for the main purposes of improving communications between the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and Industry Liaison Groups (ILGs); and, enhancing the quality and overall effectiveness of Industry Liaison Groups. The NILG Board supports approximately 61 Industry Liaison Groups (ILGs), which are comprised of small, mid-size and large federal contractors and subcontractors across the country. Local ILGs are in every Department of Labor (DOL) region. No other employer association has a broader base of constituents focused on EO/AA matters. Since its beginning, the National Industry Liaison Group has continued to improve and enhance its structure, purpose, and membership; and has evolved to address new challenges and opportunities.