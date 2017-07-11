With pay increase budgets stagnant at 2.6 percent in 2017, healthcare employers must rethink their strategies in recruiting and retaining an engaged workforce.

With pay increase budgets stagnant at 2.6 percent in 2017, healthcare employers must rethink their strategies in recruiting and retaining an engaged workforce. As a result, 56.8 percent of employers are now offering a sign-on bonus, 20.1 percent are increasing start rates, and 43.2 percent are engaging in new or increased school recruitment.

This data comes from the recently published Compdata Surveys & Consulting 2017 Compensation Data Healthcare pay and benefits survey results. This year's results feature data collected from more than 11,000 healthcare employers with more than 11 million incumbents across the country. Nearly 30,000 organizations across all industries provided data on general staff positions.

Compdata Vice President Amy Kaminski explains how the healthcare data report can be a major asset to the compensation planning process, "Workforce issues continue to challenge healthcare organizations when hiring skilled labor, addressing turnover and offering competitive pay. It is imperative that HR professionals in healthcare have access to reliable data to mitigate these issues. Containing a vast amount of information, this report will be the go-to resource when creating strategic solutions for future success."

Offering data points unique to the healthcare industry, Compensation Data Healthcare reporting includes per diem, prn, shift differentials, on-call and call-back pay. Users can filter data by bed size, industry classification, teaching status, local geographic area, and other breakouts to tailor the report to their specific market.

Find out how healthcare facilities are handling critical items, such as pay increases, employee wellness programs and cost containment. Learn about current turnover trends and recruiting practices in healthcare.

Find more information about the 2017 Compensation Data Healthcare results at http://www.compdatasurveys.com/compensation/healthcare. The survey covers more than 400 industry-specific job titles and 550 general industry titles ranging from entry-level to top executives. In addition to salary data, Compensation Data Healthcare contains comprehensive pay practices and benefits information, giving healthcare employers the opportunity to build a customized package of compensation resources to best meet their needs.

About Compdata Surveys & Consulting

Since 1988, Compdata Surveys & Consulting has provided HR professionals with the compensation tools they need to stay competitive. With an extensive pay and benefits database and experienced compensation consultants, we are a full-service firm providing innovative solutions to complex compensation challenges. For more information about Compdata's compensation and benefits surveys, contact Kristen Fanning at (800) 300-9570.