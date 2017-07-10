Rigaku TXRF-V310 Semiconductor metrology tool for Ultra-trace analysis of elemental surface contamination

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce its attendance at SEMICON West 2017. Semicon West is the premier event for the global microelectronics industry, highlighting the latest innovations, products, processes, and services for the design and manufacture of the most sophisticated electronics of today. The three-day microelectronics industry event, organized by Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Institute will take place in San Francisco, California, at the Moscone Center. The event will be held from July 11 – 13 2017.

Rigaku, a leading supplier of X-ray metrology tools employing fluorescence (XRF), diffraction (XRD), and reflectometry (XRR) techniques, will be showcasing their semiconductor metrology products at booth 7700.

Rigaku is a pioneer and world leader in designing and manufacturing X-ray based measurement tools to solve semiconductor manufacturing challenges. With over 35 years of global market leadership in the semiconductor industry, Rigaku products enable everything from in-fab process control metrology to R&D for thin film and materials characterization. Rigaku’s Semiconductor Division designs and manufactures X-ray based measurement tools to solve semiconductor manufacturing challenges, measuring critical process parameters such as thin film thickness, composition, roughness, density, porosity, and crystal structure.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

