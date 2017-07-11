On July 11, the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) announced the fiscal year 2017-2018 officers of the Board of Directors as well as the election of 26 new and returning Board members.

The Officers of the Board of Directors are:

Chair: Rich Montoni, MAXIMUS

President & CEO: Bobbie Kilberg, NVTC

Vice Chairman: Marilyn Crouther, DXC Technology

Secretary: Marta Wilson, Transformation Systems, Inc.

Treasurer: Matt Schwartz, KPMG LLP

General Counsel: Craig E. Chason, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Public Relations Advisor: Alisa Valudes Whyte, Merritt Group

Chairman Emeritus: Todd Stottlemyer, Inova Center for Personalized Health

The NVTC membership elected 16 three-year-term members to the NVTC Board of Directors. The 16 individuals are:

Mac Curtis, Vencore

Mark Ellenbogen, BDO

Amr ElSawy, Noblis

Tom Farrell, Dominion Energy

Chad Fredrick, ePlus Group

Linnie Haynesworth, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems

Roger Krone, Leidos

Tim O’Brien, Micron Technology

Oscar Osorio, Grant Thornton

Jason Providakes, The MITRE Corporation

Brian Roach, SAP

Timothy Sands, Virginia Tech

Brad Schwartz, Blue Canopy

Jean Stack, Houlihan Lokey

Teresa Sullivan, University of Virginia

John Wood, Telos

In addition, Rich Montoni, Chairman of the NVTC Board, made six Chair’s appointments to the Board. They are as follows:

Chris Eldredge, DuPont Fabros

Anup Ghosh, Invincea

John Hagan, Raymond James

Joel Kallett, Clearsight Advisors

Carolyn Parent, LiveSafe

Matt Strottman, In-Q-Tel

Finally, the NVTC Board has approved adding the following Board members to replacement seats:

Dave Dacquino, Serco North America

Paul Leslie, Dovel Technologies

James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union

Dave Zolet, LMI

###

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.