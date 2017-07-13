Kevin Carr Joins Nexus Systems as Vice President, North American Sales

“The passion every person at Nexus has is inspiring. I’ve never seen a team that works so closely together. That passion coupled with an exceptional product makes for an exciting future,” says Kevin Carr, new VP of North America Sales for Nexus Systems

Nexus Systems, LLC announced today that Kevin Carr has joined the company as Vice President of North America sales to help prepare the company for its next phase of growth. He will focus on building the inside sales channel, as well as creating a metrics driven sales organization that will facilitate the company’s future growth. Kevin is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

“Companies are looking for a single solution for managing and paying invoices. Nexus fills that important void in the standard ERP ledgers companies use,” said Carr. “The passion every person at Nexus has is inspiring. I’ve never seen a team that works so closely together. That passion coupled with an exceptional product makes for an exciting future.”

Prior to joining Nexus Systems, Carr was Senior VP of North America Sales for Deltek. There he managed 10 individual sales teams across the company’s multiple offerings, with a focus on ERP solutions. His teams supported clients in and around Project Based Business, including (but not limited to) government contractors, architect and engineering, CPA and finance, MarCom and consulting.

“We’re fortunate to have Kevin join the Nexus team at this time of extraordinary growth in the company. Kevin’s experience and leadership in building high-performing sales organizations makes him a valuable addition to the Nexus Systems family.” said Nexus Systems CEO Tom Coolidge. Kevin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Management and Operations) from Towson University.

About Nexus Systems: Nexus Systems is a leading provider of integrated accounts payable (AP) and procure-to-pay (P2P) applications. Our web-based applications are proven to increase business process efficiency, and improve visibility, accountability and control across the P2P lifecycle. Nexus Systems’ flagship product, NexusPayables, combines robust functionality with an intuitive interface to offer exceptional ease of use. It is compatible with legacy systems and processes making it a best-in-class automation solution. Every day, companies around the world use NexusPayables to solve their biggest AP and P2P challenges. NexusPayables is currently deployed in 106 countries.