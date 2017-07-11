EagleView Showcases New Technology at Esri UC 2017

Eagle View Technologies (“EagleView®”), the leading provider of aerial imagery and data analytics for government and private-sector organizations, is showcasing its new Pictometry® imagery capabilities and water resource management solutions at booth 426 at the 2017 Esri User Conference from July 10 to 14 in San Diego, California.

Pictometry imagery solutions from EagleView integrate seamlessly with Esri applications, including ArcGIS Pro. ArcGIS Pro enables customers to access their licensed Pictometry imagery through a desktop GIS application to eliminate the cost and complexity of using other third-party integrations.

“Through our Gold Partner status with Esri, we’re able to offer our customers who rely on Esri applications easy-to-use platforms, better imagery and deeper analytics to simplify their day-to-day tasks,” said Robert Locke, Senior Vice President of Government Solutions at EagleView.

Throughout the week, Esri UC attendees can visit the EagleView booth for demonstrations on integrating Pictometry high-resolution aerial imagery into Esri platforms. EagleView will also showcase its latest analytics technology for water resource management, added to their portfolio following the recent acquisition of OmniEarth, a developer of machine learning technologies and decision-making tools for the water resource management, energy and insurance markets.

The new water resource management tool from EagleView provides land cover datasets to identify turf, irrigable area and impervious surface area per parcel. It can also generate patented daily water budgets by the parcel when paired with weather, slope and census data.

As the pioneer of georeferenced oblique image capture, EagleView will also showcase its ultra-high-resolution imagery, the highest resolution aerial imagery the brand offers. Through partners like Esri, EagleView offers more third-party integrations than any other aerial imagery provider to give customers the answers they need while saving them both time and money.

For more information, please visit EagleView’s newly launched website, http://www.eagleview.com or contact Melissa Mazurek at melissa.mazurek(at)eagleview.com or 585-444-2504.

