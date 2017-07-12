GreyCastle Security 5th Annual Cybersecurity Symposium The symposium will bring together a global village of industry colleagues in a conversation about survival tactics, industry-specific trends, and the vast opportunities that exist in cybersecurity.

GreyCastle Security (greycastlesecurity.com) announced today globally renowned security technologist Bruce Schneier will be the featured speaker at its 5th annual Cybersecurity Symposium on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Albany Marriott in Albany, New York.

Registration is now open for the highly anticipated event, titled Generation Cyber: Thriving in the Era of Cybercrime. The symposium will bring together a global village of industry colleagues in a conversation about survival tactics, industry-specific trends, and the vast opportunities that exist in cybersecurity.

Schneier will take the stage with GreyCastle Security CEO Reg Harnish for an hour-long fireside chat during the impactful one-day event, and will participate in an exclusive VIP lunch. Schneier is the author of 14 books — including the New York Times best-seller, Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Collect Your Data and Control Your World — as well as hundreds of articles, essays, and academic papers.

His influential newsletter, “Crypto-Gram,” and blog, “Schneier on Security,” are read by over 250,000 people. Schneier is a fellow at the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University, a fellow at the Belfer Center at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and a board member of the Electronic Frontier Foundation. He is also a special advisor to IBM Security and the Chief Technology Officer of Resilient.

Other symposium panelists and speakers include former President for the Center of Internet Security Will Pelgrin, former AYCO Director of Information Security and current GreyCastle Security employee Daniel Gibson, HANYS CEO Kris Cottom, Union College CIO Ellen Borkowski, and O’Connell & Aronowitz Compliance Attorney Kurt Bratten.

For more information on the 5th annual Cybersecurity Symposium and GreyCastle Security, please visit the symposium event page or go to http://www.GreyCastleSecurity.com.

About GreyCastle Security

GreyCastle Security is a cybersecurity services provider focused on risk management, awareness and operational security. The company was established to counter rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and manage risks in people, processes and technology. GreyCastle Security is comprised exclusively of highly certified professionals with prior security experience in healthcare, education, retail and financial services. GreyCastle Security’s team members are former CISOs, ISOs, security specialists and operators, that bring a client perspective to everything they do. Cybersecurity is their main priority - all day, every day. Visit greycastlesecurity.com for more information, and let GreyCastle Security redefine cybersecurity for you.

Assured Information Security (AIS) in Rome, NY acquired GreyCastle Security in late 2016. AIS is a cybersecurity firm dedicated to the research and development of cyberwar technologies for the United States military and federal agencies.