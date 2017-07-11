"We really do these showcases and take them very seriously. You will see that for yourself if you do the research.” - Lil Fats, CEO of Coast 2 Coast LIVE

Coast 2 Coast LIVE Interactive Events is an event company that has been in business for over 10 years. "Simply put, Coast 2 Coast Live is the Largest Artist Showcase In The World. We are like a live version of American Idol for Hip Hop artists, where they perform in front of celebrity judges with a chance to win prizes," says Coast 2 Coast CEO Lil Fats. “At this time we do over 30 shows every single month all around the world. The markets that we hit span across 50 cities, 7 countries and 3 continents. This ranges from our home base in Miami and every major U.S. city all the way to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Melbourne, Sydney and back to Toronto.” Artist submit to perform one of their singles for a panel of industry judges and the overall winner receives a prize package with some promotional tools for their career as well as entry into the World Championship showcase held at the company's annual Labor Day convention in Miami Beach, FL where they will compete for a major cash prize. "This year, in 2017, the grand prize was $25,000 and next year, in 2018, the grand prize is $50,000 for the top 1st place winner,” say Fats. Potential performers can view tour recap videos, artist testimonials, and videos from all thousand plus events here under the "Events" section of their website.

Though some have attempted to paint Coast 2 Coast as a "scam" and criticized them for using a "pay-to-play" model, the feedback from previous performers tells a different tale. PYS Woot, an independent rapper who recently took 1st place at the most recent Miami beach showcase shared his experience with Coast 2 Coast in an interview afterwards. "It's an honor and a blessing to win. Shout out Coast 2 Coast for giving all the young and hungry artists the opportunity to share our music! I'm ready to come back and go for the top prize!" For most artists who perform at a Coast 2 Coast event, the experience performing in front of a crowd of potential new fans and receiving feedback from industry professionals has proved to be invaluable to their careers. Fats sees the criticism of the company coming from very specific outlets and urges performers to experience a Coast 2 Coast event for themselves before taking the word a few critics online. “The only people I really see saying that is negative people who are upset. It is usually an artist who lost the showcase or maybe a competitor trying to get people to perform at their shows or use their services by telling people not to do this ‘coast 2 coast scam’. If you take a few minutes to do some research you can see for yourself from our Youtube videos. We have videos posted of every single event we have done all around the world, over 1,000 events and we have video recaps of all of them. We have an entire office staff in Miami available to answer any questions or concerns. They can contacted Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm. We have an email and a text message line that is answered within hours, 7 days a week. What other showcase promoter do you know that has that? We really do these showcases and take them very seriously. You will see that for yourself if you do the research.”

Over the years Coast 2 Coast has worked with countless artists and industry professionals to connect with the performing artists. Their site contains a video library of artists who've performed at their shows as well as a mixtape series which has been hosted by hundreds of artists over the years. Coast 2 Coast LIVE has also toured with reputable a number of artists including Red Cafe, N.O.R.E, Cyhi The Prynce, Freeway, Tone Trump, Crooked I and many others. Furthermore, the company has enlisted the help of hundreds of Platinum Producers, Radio DJs and Major Label Executives to participate as judges for their showcases.

A video of some of the previous performers and judges can be found on viewed on their website.

Besides hosting their own shows, Coast 2 Coast provides showcase opportunities during several major music events including The Core DJ Retreat, A3C, & SXSW. At previous events, Coast 2 Coast has connected independent artists with some of Hip-Hop’s top performers including Wiz Khalifa, Chevy Woods, Too Short, B.O.B, Scotty ATL, Freeway, Gunplay, Tracy T, Zoey Dollaz and more. Included is a video of Wiz Khalifa speaking to the independent artists in the crowd at a Coast 2 Coast show at SXSW.

Coast 2 Coast is all about giving big opportunities to indie artists. Many major artists have performed on Coast 2 Coast stages early on their path to success, including YFN Lucci, 2 Chainz, Snootie Wild, Tone Trump, Colonel Loud, Cool Amerika and many others. Coast 2 Coast also offers tour packages for independent artists looking to break out of their local scenes and grow their fanbase across the country and world. This is a recap from an indie artist from Trinidad who recently toured with Coast 2 Coast.

The Largest Artist Showcase In The World has stood up to its name and reputation as a great outlet for independent artists to be heard as well as gain feedback on their performances. For those interested in attending the next Coast 2 Coast LIVE event in your city, Coast 2 Coast has a list of upcoming shows available on their website.

Lil Fats shared his final thoughts on how he and his team plan to expand and grow the company in the future. “We have definitely been investing into expanding internationally. Just in the past 2 years we went from 10 cities a month in the U.S.and Canada to 30 shows a month throughout 7 countries. We attend international music conferences and have been really pushing the envelope of where we can take Hip Hop Artist Showcases. Next year will bring the expansion of Coast 2 Coast into Asia and Africa which are both already in the works. We have also been investing into the winners of our showcases and putting out original music by them as a record label. We invested into a studio in Miami just for our showcase winners to create original music that we can promote through our networks worldwide. We will continue expanding our search worldwide for the hottest artists on the planet and using our network to take them to the top!”