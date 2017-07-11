Accountex User Favorite Awards The awards program that is truly recognizing the best of the best based on the people who use them the most; cumulative scoring prevents a popularity contest, and focuses on the level of satisfaction that each vote attributes to the application.

Accountex USA opened up voting for the 2017 User Favorite Awards. The awards program is a unique designation for an elite group of accounting technology solutions and is based on the Accounting Technology Ecosystem. There will be only one award given to a company in each category and the winners are decided by the users themselves.

The User Favorite Awards will be the result of a cumulative scoring system rather than a popularity contest of which vendor can receive the most votes. It is designed to recognize the leaders of a given category in the Accounting Technology Ecosystem, who are truly the favorite of the people who use them on a daily basis.

Accountex USA believes through the right support and inspiration, accounting firms can evolve to better meet the needs of their clients. The 2016 User Favorite Award Winners included such solutions as Sage, Receipt Bank, Handifox, ADP, and Office Tools. Thousands of votes were cast and the award winners were announced at the 2016 Accountex USA Conference and Expo. Voting for the 2017 User Favorite Awards will be open from July 10th through August 18th and the winners will be honored at the annual Accountex USA conference and expo in Boston from September 6-8th. Users can rate their apps in the voting process, now open at http://www.accountexusa.com/awards/user-favorite-award/.

Brian Cuthbert, Group VP of Accountex USA, explained the significance of the awards program: “We were astounded by the response of user voting in 2016 and are excited to re-launch the awards program that is truly recognizing the best of the best based on the people who use them the most. The cumulative scoring prevents a popularity contest, and focuses on the level of satisfaction that each vote attributes to the application. These prestigious awards will be hard to come by and sought out for years as they are a true designation of successful product launch that the vendors should be proud to receive.”

Accountex USA, the leading independent expo and conference on accounting technology will be held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, September 6-8th. The event provides a three-day schedule focused around the solutions that move accounting and finance forward. The educational conference offers CPE with content from more than a single vendor perspective. Sessions are taught by experts, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways that can be implemented seamlessly. Registration is now open at AccountexUSA.com.

The Accountex expo brings together the largest selection of technology solutions and offers professionals in-person time to learn about the latest upcoming trends. The expo is the premier event of the year for the accounting and finance professional as well as the developer community.

About Accountex USA

Accountex USA is the leading independent expo and conference focusing on accounting technology. Accountex USA focuses on the technology that moves accounting forward as well as the business processes and organizational success needed in the marketplace. It is an independent conference, which means that it offers more than one viewpoint of solutions. Accountex USA features the most accounting technology solutions at one major event, plus latest trends and the traditional technologies that still dominate, without any focus on a singular suite of products. http://www.accountexusa.com.