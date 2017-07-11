StoneGate Senior Living, LLC Earns 13 Bronze Commitment to Quality Awards from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living A heart felt expression of gratitude goes to all of the caregivers in each of the facilities that have been honored to receive the Bronze Award from the American Health Care Association.

StoneGate Senior Living announces 13 of its facilities are recognized as recipients of the 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for the dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long term and post-acute care.

“We are very proud of our skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized for providing exemplary care for their residents,” says John Taylor, CEO of StoneGate. “A heart felt expression of gratitude goes to all of the caregivers in each of the facilities that have been honored to receive the Bronze Award from the American Health Care Association.”

The AHCA/NCAL awarded 55 Bronze Awards in Texas with 10 being StoneGate locations while also being honored with three of the nine awarded in Oklahoma.

StoneGate’s 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award honorees include:

1. Briarcliff SNF – Carthage, TX

2. Williamsburg Village Healthcare Campus – DeSoto, TX

3. The Plaza at Richardson – Richardson, TX

4. Garnet Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center- Wylie, TX

5. Pine Grove Nursing Center- Center, TX

6. Emerald Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center – North Richland Hills, TX

7. Providence Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center- Tyler, TX

8. Accel at Willowbend- Plano, TX

9. Town East Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center – Mesquite, TX

10. Lakewest Rehabilitation and Skilled Care– Dallas, TX

11. The Villages at Southern Hills – Tulsa, OK

12. Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center – Enid, OK

13. Ranchwood Nursing Center- Yukon, OK

The National Quality Award Program is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is also the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige program helps organizations in different business sectors improve and achieve performance excellence.

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award, StoneGate may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

“I commend StoneGate Senior Living for embarking on the journey to quality improvement,” says the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Alana Wolfe. “I encourage StoneGate Senior Living to continue to build on the strong foundation it has created.”

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 15-18, 2017.

For more information on StoneGate or the individual properties, please visit: http://stonegatesl.com/locations/.

ABOUT STONEGATE SENIOR LIVING, LLC.:

StoneGate Senior Living, LLC provides support services to senior living and care properties that offer skilled health care, assisted living, memory support and independent living locations in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas. Founded and led by a team of senior living industry veterans, StoneGate understands that careful attention to customer expectations is vital to the success of a senior living and care community. Learn more at http://www.StonegateSL.com.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahca.org or http://www.ncal.org.