Metrasens is pleased to announce that the Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services (DPSCS) has selected the Cellsense Plus™ contraband detection system to address the ongoing contraband interdiction efforts of correctional facilities across the state. In total, 163 Cellsense Plus systems will be deployed across 24 site/group locations over the next several weeks.

“This is a great win for both Metrasens and the DPSCS, and serves as a vital partnership as we work together to enable advanced detection technology to greatly improve contraband screening outcomes”, said James Viscardi, Vice-President of Global Security for Metrasens. “This is a testament to the dedicated talent and expertise across the Metrasens organization that has developed and delivered the most capable solution for the task.” Metrasens has mobilized resources to deploy product and provide extensive in-facility training to allow all locations to be fully operational with Cellsense Plus by the end of July.

Correctional institutions across the globe are demanding more advanced detection systems that feature high throughput screening, better detection results, and deployment flexibility for mobilized screening. Cellsense Plus was selected by Maryland DPSCS, and many international customers alike, for demonstrating these benefits in an attractive, functional design. The contraband epidemic continues to adapt as evidenced by the continued entry into correctional facilities. Yet, through the use of Cellsense Plus, more and more institutions are making advances to address gaps where they are exposed by other security technologies and manual screening practices.

Cellsense Plus is fundamentally different in its technology and resulting effectiveness in screening for banned contraband items, from very small items such as razor blades and tattoo needles up to larger items such as cell phones, including those that are internalized. The deployment of technology by Metrasens in the Cellsense Plus has benefitted 36 State Department of Corrections systems, over 150 US county jail systems, and has been deployed in over 40 countries.

ABOUT METRASENS

Founded in 2005, Metrasens develops advanced magnetic technology built on the belief that we can make the world a safer place. Our products are carefully designed to address deficiencies in conventional security practices. Metrasens provides industry leading expertise in the field of magnetics for use in MRI safety, corrections security, and other security applications. Metrasens operates its technology and manufacturing centre in the UK, along with a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago, and a global network of distribution partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.