Sketchfab Passes One Million Members

Coming less than a year after passing 500,000 members, Sketchfab Inc. announced today that its community has passed the 1,000,000 mark.

The growing community has now published over 1.7M scenes to the platform with 6M unique monthly visitors and 100M unique visitors since launch.

Sketchfab has proven a diverse home for artists, architects, engineers, freelancers, designers, teachers, hobbyists, cultural institutions, medical professions, game studios, animation companies, and more.

The platform has also made a splash with brands looking for an interactive way to communicate with their audiences, with Adidas and Porsche recently joining the ranks leveraging the platform as part of their marketing efforts.

To learn more, visit the company's blog announcement.

About Sketchfab, Inc.

Enter new dimensions. With a community of over one million creators, we are the world’s largest platform to publish, share, and discover 3D content on web, mobile, and VR.

Our technology integrates with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform and supports almost every 3D format directly through our site or using one of our official exporters. Using our universal 3D & VR player, your creations can be embedded on any web page and every major network including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, LinkedIn, Wordpress, Behance, DeviantArt and Kickstarter.

Sketchfab is proud to be the official 3D publishing partner of Adobe Photoshop, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Hololens, Intel RealSense and more.