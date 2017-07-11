Direct Line Inc Earns ATSI Award of Excellence 2017 for 16th Straight Year It’s an incredible honor to have earned the Platinum Plus Award for 16 consecutive years of call excellence.

Direct Line Tele Response of Berkeley, CA has been honored with ATSI’s most exclusive award, the 2017 Award of Excellence. This marks the 16th consecutive year that Direct Line has earned the industry’s top honor. This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry’s Trade Association for providers of telecommunications and call center services across North America and the UK. Direct Line was presented with the award at ATSI’s 2017 Annual Convention held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL.

“It’s an incredible honor to have earned the Platinum Plus Award for 16 consecutive years of call excellence. Based on the internal quality assurance protocols we implement, coupled with the excellent feedback received from our annual client satisfaction survey, we’re certain we provide excellence in caller experience. Furthermore, ranking in the industry’s top 15 percentile certainly validates this for us.” says Ken Goldenberg, President and Owner of Direct Line Tele Response.

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six month period. The scoring criteria include:

⦁ Response Time

⦁ Courteousness of Call Agent

⦁ Accuracy of Call

⦁ Knowledge of Account

⦁ Overall Impression of Call

"The ATSI Award of Excellence Program recognizes that excellence requires a level of service that considers the caller first in every aspect of a call. The award is earned by a company by judging the handling of calls placed by mystery callers against specific, member-driven criteria." says ATSI President Doug Robbins, "Companies that earn this award are continuously focusing on delivering first class service to their customers. It is truly an honor!"

The Award of Excellence program started 21 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.

Direct Line has been involved in the Award of Excellence program for the past 16 years and has earned the top honor consecutively for every year of participation. ATSI extends its congratulations to the staff of Direct Line on their proven quality service to their clients.

About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a national Trade Association representing call center services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the UK offering specialized and enhanced operator based services including: call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services among others.

Direct Line Tele Response was founded in 1979 and is known throughout the United States and Canada as being one of the leading pioneers within the Call Center industry. Headquartered out of the San Francisco Bay Area, our team of 100% U.S. based Call Agents are ready 24/7/365 to partner with you regardless of business type, profession or industry. Our professionally certified Call Agents don’t just answer phones or take messages; we accurately gather information and act as a Direct Line of communication between you and your callers.

To arrange an interview contact: Beth Devine (888)365-2424 beth(at)directlineanswers(dot)com