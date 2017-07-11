Center for Pet Safety The Gunner Kennels G1 Small passed our testing and received a 5 Star Crash Test Rating in both crate and carrier product classes.

The Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded Gunner Kennels G1 Small (with Strength-Rated Anchor Straps) the first Dual 5 Star Crash Test Rating for a pet product. The Gunner G1 Small received a 5 Star Crash Test Rating in both the crate and carrier product classes.

In September 2016 Center for Pet Safety (CPS) published Crash Test Protocols and Rating Guidelines to grade crash protection of pet travel crates and carriers. CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Crash Test Protocols and Rating Systems provide essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2015 Crate and Carrier Crashworthiness Studies conducted by Center for Pet Safety and sponsored by Subaru of America outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel crates and carriers offer crash protection.

“Gunner Kennels is the first pet product manufacturer who has attempted a dual certification of a pet product with our organization,” stated Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “The Gunner Kennels G1 Small passed our testing and received a 5 Star Crash Test Rating in both crate and carrier product classes. They continue to set the bar high for the pet products industry and this is a significant achievement for Gunner Kennels.”

Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info(at)CenterForPetSafety(dot)org or call 800.324.3659.

To learn more about the Center for Pet Safety mission, become a Sponsor or to make a direct contribution visit http://www.CenterforPetSafety.org, contact Info(at)CenterForPetSafety(dot)org or call 800.324.3659.

About the Center for Pet Safety®:

The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. Based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research, product testing and education. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.