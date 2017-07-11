Explosion Proof Drone with a 3.2 Mile Range These explosion proof drones not only help increase safety and streamline productivity within the work place, but are also better for the environment because they do not emit any harmful gases.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new explosion proof drone to be added to its catalog of products this week. This hazardous location drone (EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1) presents operators with an advanced solution to monitoring and surveying their hazardous industrial work facilities.

This explosion proof drone features eight rotors and is capable of 22 minutes of flight time. This UAV can reach a maximum speed of 18 m/s with no wind and is powered by six rechargeable batteries. A vibration absorber located at the bottom of the drone helps to protect it from unnecessary shaking. Three flight modes are included with this drone: GPS, height and manual mode. In GPS mode, users can set it to fly autonomously to a per-programmed destination. In height mode, users can lock the altitude setting of this unit, while other controls and movement are manually controlled. In manual mode, users have full control of the UAV. This explosion proof drone is suitable for NEC/CEC and ATEX/IECEx markets and is listed for use in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The remote that controls this UAV is capable or transmission up to 3.1 miles and supports dual-user configurations. Video output ports include HDMI, SDI and USB. This drone is capable of taking on a number of different configurations in order to fit each of the users specific needs. An infrared camera can be mounted at the bottom of the UAV to monitor thermal gas leaks on buildings or, for more basic recording, a compact high-definition camera may be mounted instead. Operators can install a transmitter which allows for real-time feedback of footage.

"We've really stepped our game up with this new UAV," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics." These explosion proof drones not only help increase safety and streamline productivity within the work place, but are also better for the environment because they do not emit any harmful gases."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

High Resolution Image 1-EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1

High Resolution Image 2-EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1

High Resolution Image 3-EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1

High Resolution Image 4-EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1

High Resolution Image 5-EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1

High Resolution Image 6-EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1

Product Cut Spec Sheet-EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1

High Resolution Image-LARSON ELECTRONICS LLC LOGO