Peco InspX is pleased to announce its presence at the 2017 Food Pro show at the International Convention Center in Sydney Australia. Peco InspX continues to enjoy an excellent partnership with HBM to serve the AU/NZ market and will be part of the HBM booth E23.

Featured at Food Pro will be Peco InspX’s versatile Allegro X-Ray inspection platform. The Allegro represents the best value in small to mid-sized top-down X-Ray inspection systems. With a 450 mm wide belt and a 254 mm wide aperture opening, the Allegro can accommodate almost any bulk or packaged product. Furthermore, the Allegro features an exceptionally robust X-Ray tube and detector assembly that ensure high reliability and low maintenance costs. A sanitary conveyor version of the Allegro is also available for applications that require regular hygienic washdown of the X-Ray machine.

HBM’s booth with also exhibit Peco InspX’s FillTrac fill-level monitoring system. The FillTrac is designed to be accurate, inexpensive and easy to operate. Unlike vision systems, which are restricted to transparent containers, the FillTrac can measure the fill level of any container regardless of its construction. FillTrac systems work well at any production level, from small craft brewers to major food and beverage operations.

Furthermore, the SHIELD Allegro is perhaps the easiest to use X-Ray inspection system on the market. The machine setup is completely automated and a large touch screen monitor allows for easy to read controls and X-ray images. Within minutes any new operator can be inspecting product. The SHIELD Allegro is available with a variety of options including multilane inspection and full sanitary design - and our sanitary system is designed from the ground up to be simple to disassemble for cleaning.

“I am delighted to be personally attending the Food Pro Show this year to meet with our many important local customers from Australia and New Zealand – this will also be an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our latest SHIELD X-Ray inspection systems and FillTrac fill-level monitoring products,” remarked Peco InspX CEO Rich Cisek.

Learn more at http://www.peco-inspx.com/

About Peco InspX

Peco InspX Corporation is a leading provider of advanced technology inspection solutions for the food and beverage industries. With headquarters in Silicon Valley (San Carlos), CA, the company serves customers around the world and inspects over 120 million food and beverage containers daily. The company specializes in accurate high speed package inspection in machines that are easy to use with a low cost of ownership.