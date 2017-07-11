Peco InspX is pleased to announce its renewed partnership with Primemax for the distribution of its advanced X-Ray inspection equipment to the Taiwanese market. Primemax will bring the benefit of Peco InspX’s extensive inspection application knowledge as well as expertly trained local service to food, beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Areas of focus for the Taiwanese market include: full container x-ray inspection, non-contact seal inspection, fill-level monitors and vision inspection. Systems and supporting documentation are available with full local language support and local service is provided by Primemax’s factory trained service team. In addition, Peco InspX provides 24 X 7 X 365 remote support with Mandarin and Cantonese native speaking technicians.

“One additional benefit that Peco InspX offers the Taiwanese market is our robust Virtual Machine Test Drive program which allows any prospective customer to test their own product in our lab on any of our machines without leaving the comfort of their office,” added Peco InspX CEO Rich Cisek. “Coupled with remote support, our presence in Taiwan is almost identical to having our corporate headquarters right in Taipei.”

To learn more about Peco InspX, visit: http://www.peco-inspx.com/

About Peco InspX

Peco InspX Corporation is a leading provider of advanced technology inspection solutions for the food and beverage industries. With headquarters in Silicon Valley (San Carlos), CA, the company serves customers around the world and inspects over 120 million food and beverage containers daily. The company specializes in accurate high speed package inspection in machines that are easy to use with a low cost of ownership.