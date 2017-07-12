Carleton, Inc. Achieves Microsoft Silver Certification

Microsoft Silver Certification Systems infrastructure and security are both extremely important competencies in the ever-changing technology world, and especially critical towards hosted solutions. Our objective is to continue to advance our certifications overall.

Carleton, Inc., a leading provider of compliant loan calculation and document generation solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the requirements to achieve its Microsoft Silver Certification.

“The Carleton development team has been aggressively completing training/coursework to sustain a continued foundation of evolving technology on behalf of our clients,” stated Carleton, Inc. President, Pat Ruszkowski.

“We recognize that continued investments in the advanced skills and tools for our technology team are critical to our success in operations and integrations – for both our strategic business partners and lenders. As we offer solutions in a secure hosted ecosystem, this important knowledge base demonstrates our commitment to supporting both current and future lending compliance solutions”.

The most recent Carleton development team’s successful coursework includes developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications.

Microsoft Certification is cited as a best-practice standard in the financial services industry, and seen as a “proof point” when value-added integrated solutions are offered by lending technology partners. Lending organizations routinely seek technology certifications from their strategic business partners as part of their own vendor management programs.

“We’ve invested in our development resources to acquire a higher and sustainable level of competency in both the .Net and MVC skillsets,” indicated Deb Grounds, Vice President of Software Services. “Systems infrastructure and security are both extremely important competencies in the ever-changing technology world, and especially critical towards hosted solutions. Our objective is to continue to advance our certifications overall.”

Grounds indicated that Carleton will be pursuing its Microsoft Silver Certification in the Datacenter competency, with the intent to complete this additional milestone by the end of 2017.

About Carleton Inc.

Carleton is the leading provider of compliant lending and leasing calculation software and dynamic document generation software serving the banking, credit union, and auto lending industry. Founded on compliance expertise at a federal and state level in 1969, the company’s client list has grown to include most of the major lenders, credit insurance companies and loan origination software providers in the United States. To learn more about Carleton Lending Solutions, go to http://www.carletoninc.com or contact Pete Radike, Director of Client & Channel Engagement at 800-433-0090 Ext. 245 or PRadike(at)carletoninc(dot)com.