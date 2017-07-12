Peco InspX Corporation, a leading provider of advanced inspection solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries is pleased to announce the availability of its Virtual Machine Test Drive Program. Using their own computer, customers can not only observe Peco InspX inspection machines but they can control them as well. In short the Virtual Machine Test Drive gives potential customers the ability to evaluate every aspect of Peco InspX equipment without having to leave their office (or even their mobile phone).

From their computer screen, users have access to a remote control window that identically mimics the actual control screen of the inspection machine – thus the remote user sees every element of the machine screen as seen by the operator. Additionally, test drive participants also see a remote camera which can be used to look inside the machine, view product being inspected or to examine challenge samples.

“Our entire motivation for developing the Virtual Machine Test Drive is to allow potential customers to completely evaluate our x-ray, fill-level, seal inspection, dud detectors and vision equipment without having to spend precious time traveling to a demonstration location,” commented Peco InspX CEO Rich Cisek. “Customers are extremely busy and our virtual machine test drive allows them to actually use the machine and see how much work we’ve put into our product line-up.”

To schedule a virtual test drive, please visit: http://peco-inspx.com/test-drive/ or talk to your local Peco InspX sales representative.

