StrucSure Home Warranty, one of the nation’s leading new-home warranty providers and a member of StrucSure Risk Management Group, recently announced the addition of Carl Muha as their new V.P. of Underwriting & Claims.

Previously, Muha was a professional contractor where he provided general engineering services, forensic engineering and expert testimony, process design and improvement, claims support, business consulting, and more. Prior to that position, he was the Vice President and Mechanical Engineering Manager for Western Engineering & Research Corp. He also served as the Vice President of Engineering and Estimating for Dant-Clayton Corporation, the Director of Engineering for Cannon Equipment, the Manager of Engineering & New Product Development for Chicago Pneumatic (Atlas Copco), and was a Program Manager and Sr. Group Engineer for Lockheed Martin.

“Carl brings extensive experience and industry knowledge to our organization and will help us continue to deliver on our value propositions surrounding simpler underwriting processes and improved claims management,” said Richard Poling, President of StrucSure Home Warranty. “As a licensed engineer, he will provide additional value by helping us review engineering reports and by working closely with other engineers and our builder clients.”

As the V.P. of Underwriting and Claims, Muha will be responsible for process design and improvements, engineering reviews, expert testimony, claims administration, quality control, client services, and customer satisfaction.

“Engineering is a passion of mine and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to work in that realm within the construction industry through my position at StrucSure Home Warranty,” said Muha. “I’m also looking forward to working with a wonderful team of professionals who make business efficiencies and customer service a top priority.”

----------------------------------------------

About StrucSure Home Warranty

Since 1997, StrucSure Home Warranty has been providing builders, remodelers, and contractors with warranty products that deliver peace of mind. Our warranties protect our clients from expensive claims, liabilities, and legal fees and offers their clients peace of mind through third-party warranty protection that is A-rated with additional reinsurance from Lloyd’s of London. Just like any risk management product, the hope is that you'll never need it, but when a problem emerges, you're glad you're covered!

About StrucSure Risk Management Group

StrucSure Risk Management Group provides risk management products and services to businesses in various construction-related industries. Our family of companies includes StrucSure Home Warranty, LLC, SHW Insurance Services, Inc., Golden Insurance Company, RRG, and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd. Together, these companies offer sophisticated financial and risk management services, including warranty programs, competitive insurance programs, insurance backing, and reinsurance and alternative financing vehicles.