MaidPro Takes Home Silver for Boston’s Best Places to Work

MaidPro was recognized as the second Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) in the Small category, achieving its highest placement to date. In all, 80 companies were honored at the BBJ’s awards program on Thursday, June 22, at Boston’s Symphony Hall. Winning companies were selected based on results of employee engagement surveys that evaluated workplace satisfaction, peer relationships and career opportunities.

This marks the 9th year MaidPro has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal for its remarkable dedication to employee prosperity and happiness.

“One of the key components to building a “Best Place to Work” is focusing on the people. You want to ensure that you are bringing on, training, and developing employees that can help grow your company’s core values and culture. Once you’ve set a foundation of great people, you can then work to build a happy, healthy, and fun environment that will meet both their personal and professional needs,” said MaidPro’s VP of Human Resources Kay Lynch. “We are honored to take home second place in the Small category and would like to congratulate all the companies for their successes in creating spaces where people can enjoy their lives and what they do!”

Carolyn M. Jones, Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher, stated, “The BBJ’s Best Places to Work awards program is one of our most competitive programs in terms of how many companies participate each year and always one of our most successful in terms of how many people attend our awards event.”

Earlier this year, MaidPro was also named to Entrepreneur’s National Top Company Cultures list. In 2016, along with Boston Business Journal’s Healthiest Employers and Best Places to Work, they were named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe.

ABOUT MAIDPRO

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 226 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology, and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was named one of the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities by USA Today’s Franchising Today. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Canadian Franchise Association, and the New England Franchise Association. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.