Peco InspX Corporation, a leading provider of advanced inspection solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries is pleased to announce the availability of dramatically improved plastics foreign material detection in beverage environments via the use of X-Ray detectable plastics. One of the challenges in both food and beverage operations that has occurred with broader use of plastics is that foreign material contamination with plastics is very hard to detect using metal, vision or even X-Ray detection systems. Denser plastics such as nylon are typically X-Ray detectable but lighter plastics such as UHMW are very difficult to detect. In beverage operations, plastic items such as vent tubes can break and end up in beverage containers and historically could be found only through time consuming manual inspection.

Thanks to recent advances in both X-Ray detectable plastics and X-Ray inspection image analysis, finding plastic foreign material as small as 2 mm with X-Ray inspection is incredibly easy. Utilizing Röchling Engineering Plastics’ Sustarin® C XDT (X-Ray detectable acetal) for plastic production components such as vent tubes, in conjunction with Peco-InspX X-Ray inspection platforms, operators are able to locate missing, broken, or fragmented vent tubes without manual inspection. Furthermore, Sustarin® C XDT material from Röchling is FDA compliant and has been proven to not have any impact on beverage taste or quality.

Thus for a very modest incremental cost, beverage operators can be assured of the lack of hazardous plastics in their products. X-Ray systems can also monitor fill-level and cap presence in addition to detection of any other foreign material.

Peco-InspX CEO, Rich Cisek, commented: "Our new SHIELD Solo single beam and SHIELD Trio triple beam side-view X-Ray inspection platforms are capable of precise XDT plastic foreign material detection at the fastest beverage line speeds. Their advanced software and imaging systems also provide the absolute lowest false reject rates in the industry. Furthermore, our Operations Guardian Platform allows operators to have absolute confidence (and documented proof) that every single container is properly inspected.”

Joe Aleszczyk, Food and Beverage Business Development Manager for Röchling Plastics added: “Röchling is proud to partner with Peco-InspX to solve the dectectability of vent tubes issue which is a well known shortcoming in the filling process affecting all beverage operators. The excitement being generated by our solution using Sustarin® C XDT is that the entire vent tube is now detectable should any or all of it break off into the bottle or can.”

