10ZiG Technology® and Parallels® expand partnership, develop Remote Application Server (RAS) Zero Clients. Powerful RAS VDI platform offers host of benefits including cost efficiency, cloud support. “10ZiG has long been an innovator in the Thin Client space, delivering value and feature rich solution platforms for customers looking to optimize their client virtualization infrastructure,” said Jack Zubarev, President of Parallels.

Two dedicated 10ZiG Zero Clients fully support the Remote Application Server (RAS) platform from Parallels, 10ZiG Technology announces.

10ZiG developed the 4448p and 5848qp Zero Clients as dedicated endpoints for the Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) VDI platform.



The 10ZiG 4448p, running on an Intel Dual Core processor, offers dual screen capability, optional wireless, VESA mounting and is a perfect fit for business and task users.

The 10ZiG 5848qp expands upon this solid performance set with an Intel Quad Core processor with dual screen as standard and optional DVI or dual DisplayPort options. The powerful 5848qp is capable of Full HD, Multimedia, 3D and robust CAD performance; making it ideal for advanced knowledge workers and power users.

Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) is a cost-effective, integrated virtualization platform that securely delivers applications, desktops and data to any device, wherever needed. The powerful RAS platform is easy to deploy, manage and maintain. Parallels RAS is cloud-ready and supports deployment through Amazon WebServices™ and Microsoft Azure®. RAS seamlessly delivers remote desktops and virtual applications by using either Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) or Microsoft® Remote Desktop Services (RDS). Complex administrative tasks are streamlined using wizards, providing administrators the most efficient delivery path of virtual resources.

“Parallels RAS makes it simple for employees to access and use applications and desktops remotely from any device,” said Jack Zubarev, President of Parallels. Zubarev continued, “10ZiG has long been an innovator in the Thin Client space, delivering value and feature rich solution platforms for customers looking to optimize their client virtualization infrastructure. This new Zero Client offering, specifically engineered to enable RAS on 10ZiG Zero Client platforms, will further enable cost sensitive customers to streamline workflows and reduce the over-all expense of VDI deployments.”

“During recent months, it has been a great pleasure to expand our collaboration with another highly dedicated, VDI focused technology partner. Parallels and 10ZiG have jointly developed solutions that put quality VDI within reach for all end user scenarios. The highly powerful 10ZiG 4448p and 5848qp Zero Clients are the first and only Zero Clients specifically developed for dedicated use of the Parallels Remote Application Server Solution. The ease of use, flexibility and high level of security that this VDI partnership offers ensures that whether you are new to the VDI market or looking to upgrade your current hardware, 10ZiG and Parallels has the solution,” says Andy Martin, General Manager, 10ZiG Technology.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin and Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. 10ZiG provides leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin and Zero Clients for Citrix HDX, VMware PCoIP & Blast Extreme and Microsoft environments. This is in addition to the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. 10ZiG offers free no-obligation demo devices, a U.S. based Technical Support team, and provides their 10ZiG Manager console with cloud capabilities completely free with unlimited user licenses supported. Get your free evaluation device today, courtesy of 10ZiG.

About Parallels Inc.

Parallels Inc., a global leader in cross-platform solutions, makes it simple to use and access applications and files on any device or operating system. Parallels helps businesses and individuals securely and productively use their favorite devices and preferred technology, whether it’s Windows®, Mac®, iOS, Android, Chromebook, Windows Phone, Linux, Raspberry Pi or the Cloud. Parallels solutions enable seamless delivery of virtual desktops and applications to any device, the running of the Windows OS on a Mac, Mac management with Microsoft SCCM, and remote access to PCs and Mac computers from any device. Parallels has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Photo Caption: 10ZiG Technology® and Parallels® expand partnership, develop Remote Application Server (RAS) Zero Clients. Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) is fully integrated and completely supported by 10ZiG 4448p and 5848qp Zero Clients. Powerful RAS VDI platform offers host of benefits including cost efficiency, enhanced security, advanced accessibility options and comprehensive cloud support.