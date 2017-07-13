Judson Garrett, Director of Education, accepting Proctorio's “Top Companies” award. We are deeply rooted in the Arizona education and business communities.

azcentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, La Voz) announced that Proctorio has earned a spot on the list of 2017 azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Proctorio is the world’s most advanced automated proctoring solution for protecting academic integrity in online education.

“Proctorio is proud to be recognized as one of Arizona’s ‘Top Companies to Work for’ in our first year of eligibility,” says Mike Olsen, Co-founder/CEO. “We are deeply rooted in the Arizona education and business communities. Proctorio is made up of alumni, current students, and former faculty from Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, The University of Arizona, and Grand Canyon University. We were in Cohort 2 at Seed Spot, an innovative and collaborative startup incubator in Phoenix.” Olsen continued, reflecting on Proctorio’s success in online education, "Our employees are the reason we are experiencing tremendous growth as the leading automated proctoring solution for online education and computer-based exams. We are gratified to know that our employees’ experiences and feedback are at the core of this honor and recognition. Our ability to attract and retain top talent helps us build deeper, longer-term relationships with our K-12, corporate, and higher education partners.”

All participating companies completed a two-part assessment process conducted by the independent workplace research firm, Best Companies Group (BCG). Part one of process was the Employer Questionnaire, where BCG asked about benefits, HR policies and the fun things the employers do for their employees. Part two was the Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey which measured the employee experience in 8 core focus areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits, and Overall Engagement. Using the combined data from both parts of the survey process, BCG determined the top 100 organizations that made the grade.

“This Top Company list gets more competitive each year”, says Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ and consulting partner for the program. “The list of winners had very impressive employee survey results averaging an overall favorable rate of 90 percent and an overall employee engagement score of 92 percent, which is more than double the national average. These winners should be very proud of their engaged workforces. This presents a powerful opportunity for award-winners to promote their company culture to retain and attract the best talent.”

The 100 “Top Companies" were honored at an awards breakfast reception on June 29, 2017, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and published in a special supplement in the July 2, 2017 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at topcompanies.azcentral.com and http://www.BestCompaniesAZ.com. For complete details visit http://www.proctorio.com or topcompanies.azcentral.com.

