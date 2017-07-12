LEND360 is pleased to announce the 4th Annual LEND360 Conference, which will be held on October 11-13 at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

The Conference brings together the entire ecosystem of online lending, including consumer, small business and marketplace lenders, tech platforms, legal counsel, investors, marketing and advertising professionals, and more. Over 850 online lending professionals from across the globe connect for three days of sharing insights, innovations, and information. Companies that will be represented include, but are not limited to:



Tech Platforms

Lead Generators

Consumer Loan Systems

Legal Counsel

Data & Analytics

Small Business Finance Support

Payment Innovators

Credit Bureaus

Marketplace Lenders

Advertising & Marketing

Banks

Twenty-six percent of attendees are involved in business lending and seventy percent are involved in consumer lending. Online lending, whether for business or consumers, has its own set of unique challenges and opportunities. LEND360 is the Conference that allows attendees to develop a deeper understanding of the industry by meeting leaders in the field along with service partners so attendees can source the technology and tools they need to make better business decisions.

“LEND360 connects every aspect of the online lending and fintech industry, providing an unparalleled networking and learning atmosphere. We are very proud of this agenda and the leaders who will be speaking,” says Matt Kaitz, Education Director at LEND360.

The three-day Conference will have four content tracks:

Policy and Regulation;

Business Lending;

Consumer Lending; and

Advertising, Marketing, Data & Analytics.

As this industry matures and continues to emerge, regulators at all levels will likely ramp up their attention and scrutiny. To help assess the role and impact that regulators will have on the fintech industry, LEND360 provides detailed guidance on the evolving regulatory front, allowing the community to gauge how a new generation of regulators will approach their work. On hand to provide their perspectives will be current and former regulatory staff, policymakers and thought leaders.

One of the most important aspects of this Conference is the face-to-face meetings with industry decision makers. New this year, LEND360 will feature, “Brella,” a mobile app that helps facilitate networking and assists with organizing appointment requests and confirmations.

In addition, all facets of the fintech industry will be represented on the Conference’s Innovation Floor. To date, there are almost 40 exhibitors confirmed, with limited space still available. Through the Innovation Floor, attendees can meet face-to-face with decision makers learn about solutions from our service providers to help grow their businesses. To learn more about becoming an exhibitor or a sponsor, click here.

Discounted registration rates will continue to be available throughout the summer. For rates and deadlines, click here. To learn more about LEND360, visit http://www.LEND360.org.

