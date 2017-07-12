Unitek Training Opens IT Training Campus in Chandler, Arizona

Unitek Training “More and more of the world’s largest and most innovative software companies are locating in the Phoenix metro area,” says John Gottardi, General Manager for Unitek Training in Chandler.

New Unitek Training campus in Chandler, AZ offers the most current training and certification in all leading IT technologies

Chandler, Arizona — also called Silicon Desert for its growing population of tech giants — is now home to one of the nation’s foremost IT training institutions, Unitek Training. Known for their cutting-edge classes and boot camps, as well as onsite and online instruction, Unitek Training enables IT professionals to gain the expertise and certification they need to excel in the most efficient way possible.

The new Chandler campus will offer classes and boot camps instruction in the most powerful and prevalent IT technologies, including Microsoft, Cisco, NetApp, Citrix, and CompTIA. The completely modern facility features spacious classrooms and ergonomic workstations equipped with dual-monitors for each student. For out-of-town students, the Chandler location is strategically located near the Phoenix airport and among hotels, restaurants, and activities.

“More and more of the world’s largest and most innovative software companies are locating in the Phoenix metro area,” says John Gottardi, General Manager for Unitek Training in Chandler. “We’re helping to provide them with the most skilled technology talent pool.”

For over 25 years, Unitek has been providing superior IT and certification training. With campuses in California, Texas and Arizona, Unitek Training is a leading provider of educational programs for the IT industry. They also offer online and onsite training around the world. With cutting-edge learning technologies and highly qualified instructors they have empowered thousands of IT professionals to become experts in their respective fields. They have won Learning Partner of the Year awards from numerous IT market leaders, including Microsoft, Citrix, CompTIA, and CRM magazine.

To learn more about Unitek Training at unitektraining.com.