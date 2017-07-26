Colleges That Change Lives Hits the Road in Late August

CTCL Logo Our daughter just graduated from a CTCL-member school. Today was her first day at her new job.Thank you!!!

As high school seniors prepare to pack and move on to their next steps, the next group of students is beginning the college search. Colleges That Change Lives, a non-profit organization dedicated to the ideal of a student-centered college search, offers programs that help students and parents understand the college search and find some great small liberal arts colleges and universities.

The first program of the tour will be outside Detroit in Dearborn, MI (Saturday, August 26, 10 am), followed by two programs in the Chicago area (Sunday, August 27, 11 am in Lincolnshire, and 5 pm in Oak Brook). The Tour then travels to Minneapolis/St. Paul (Monday, August 28, 7 pm), St. Louis (Tuesday, August 29, 7 pm), and Nashville (Wednesday, August 30, 7 pm). An enlightening opening presentation by Maria Furtado, Executive Director of CTCL, will debunk some myths about the college search, highlight the value of a liberal arts education and its lifelong return on investment, encourage students as they engage in the search, and give families some tips on de-stressing a potentially stressful time. Students, families, and counselors are encouraged to arrive in time for the opening presentation.

The institutions' collaborative work began as a loose collaboration among the schools profiled in Loren Pope’s classic book, Colleges That Change Lives. For over 20 years, the programs have given thousands of students and parents guidance in their college search. In 1996, the colleges and universities formed a non-profit organization to keep Loren’s message alive – the college search should be about finding a group of potential colleges that are a good academic, social, and financial fit.

The events are free and open to the public. No reservations are required. More information about the organization and the events is available on our website, http://www.ctcl.org and http://www.ctcl.org/info-sessions/. Contact Maria Furtado, Executive Director, with questions (727-465-8005, maria.furtado@ctcl.org).