Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire optics that are clear as glass and nearly hard as diamond to provide optimum front surface protection for cameras, sensors, and other devices.

Meller Sapphire Optics feature transmission from the UV to IR (270 nm to 4.7 microns), are water-clear, second only to diamond in hardness (Mohs 9), and can withstand up to 1,000°C. Ideally suited for windows and lenses used in harsh environments, sapphire provides optimum front surface protection from fast moving dirt, sand, water, and most chemicals.

Manufactured in sizes up to 10” dia., depending upon diameter-to-thickness aspect ratio, Meller Sapphire Optics provide flatness to 1/10th wave in the visible and < 2 arc sec. in./in. parallelism with finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, depending upon configuration. Applications include viewing optics in cameras, weapons, refractometers, and machine inspection.

Meller Sapphire Optics are priced according to configuration and quantity. Literature and price quotations are available upon request.

Founded in 1921, Meller Optics has been providing high quality optics to defense, medical, laser, and industrial markets for 90 years now. Specializing in the grinding and polishing of hard, durable materials such as sapphire and ruby, the company has also developed high-speed, low-cost finishing processes for a variety of optical materials such as laser glasses, fused silica, zinc selenide, germanium, silicon, fluorides, and ceramic materials. Configurations include windows, substrates, lenses, domes, and prisms. Meller Optics is ISO 9001:2008 certified and in addition to providing standard, off-the-shelf products, they custom fabricate components that meet exacting specifications from delicate, difficult to work with optical materials. They also supply quality Microlux Alumina polishing abrasives and Gugolz optical polishing pitch.

