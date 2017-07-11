Snow in July at Montrose Travel

Montrose Travel held their annual Summer Awards party and beloved Snowpalooza event on July 8, 2017 at the at the Montrose Travel-owned 2349 Honolulu Avenue parking lot. Now part of the global travel conglomerate Corporate Travel Management (CTM:ASX:CTD), 2017 marks the second year that Montrose Travel has combined the two popular company events for an even larger extravaganza- and it was nothing short of a success.

The celebration began in the early evening with over 300 employees, partners, friends and family members in attendance. The family-friendly atmosphere was highlighted by festive decorations, lively music, an employee-run BBQ station and a 12-foot tall stack of hay covered by an impressive 55 tons of snow. Adults and children alike beat the summer heat by gliding down the man-made slope on sleds and throwing snowballs in enjoyment.

Montrose Travel and CTM leaders, Joe McClure, Founder of Montrose Travel, Travis Markel, SVP of Loyalty and Chris Thelen, CEO of North America, took to the top of the snow mountain to greet and thank all guests in attendance. They congratulated the company on its many accomplishments and shared a few words about the exciting growth and future aspirations for the year. Immediately after, the annual summer sales and achievement awards were announced and celebrated.

The overall atmosphere of the fun-filled evening was full of comradery and pride that was seen on every face and in every conversation. For a company that has grown tremendously over the last 60 years, the sense of closeness and family has remained strong throughout – a trait which most likely contributes to their continued success.

About Montrose Travel - Celebrating 60 years in business, family-operated Montrose Travel has grown a small local travel agency into a Top 30 Travel Management Company and a Top 5 Host Agency nationwide. Montrose Travel provides the highest quality services with complete vacation, corporate, loyalty and group travel management solutions for its clients and independent travel professionals. Learn more about its leisure division at http://www.MontroseTravel.com | 1-800-MONTROSE (666-8767); its corporate division at http://www.MontroseCorporateTravel.com | 1-800-766-4687; and its hosting division for independent travel professionals at http://www.MTravel.com | 1-800-870-5799.

About CTM - Corporate Travel Management is an award-winning provider of innovative, cost-effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalized service excellence with client-facing technology solutions to deliver a return on investment to clients. CTM employs more than 750 FTE in North America and over 2,400 FTE globally. The CTM network provides local service solutions in more than 70 countries globally.