MG Miller Intellectual Property Law LLC (“MG Miller IP”), an IP-focused law firm assisting startup to mid-sized companies in protecting their intellectual property portfolios, is proud to announce that the firm’s Principal and lead patent attorney, Matthew Miller, has been chosen to lead an upcoming seminar on July 15th at CannaCon in Boston.

The seminar is focused on the types of intellectual property protections available to the various businesses operating in and around the cannabis sector.

“Having federally-protected intellectual property is a goal that all business owners should have. However, given that cannabis is illegal under federal law, managers and entrepreneurs in the cannabis space should seek experience-based guidance in protecting their company’s valuable IP portfolios,” commented Matthew Miller, Founder and Principal at MG Miller IP.

Mr. Miller will be presenting on Stage 2 in Exhibit Hall B at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 15th, at 11:00 AM EST. Those interested in attending should be sure to seek out tickets while they are still available at https://www.universe.com/events/cannacon-boston-tickets-RDN29V. For those unable to attend, a video stream of the seminar will be available on https://mgmiller.legal on July 15th.

Any additional questions regarding intellectual property can be answered at MG Miller IP’s booth (#604) near the main stage in Hall A.

For those interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Miller and his team in Boston, he has time reserved daily from July 13th through July 15th. Be sure to contact John Acito at 1 (646) 603-6945 or submit a request at https://mgmiller.legal/contact/ to make an appointment.

MG Miller IP is a modern intellectual property boutique located in Manhattan’s Financial District. They work primarily with startups and entrepreneurs to create intellectual property portfolios that facilitate rapid growth for their clients. For more information, please visit https://mgmiller.legal.

CannaCon is dedicated to creating and strengthening lifelong partnerships within the emerging cannabis industry. CannaCon Boston will be taking place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from July 13th - July 15th. For more information, please visit http://cannacon.org/events/boston-ma/.

The Hynes Convention Center offers a compact, collegial environment in the heart of Boston. The 176,480 square feet of versatile exhibit space includes four exhibit halls that can be used in any combination. The Hynes Convention Center is located at 900 Boylston St., Boston MA 02115.