OnContact CRM 10 Moves the CRM Market Forward

WorkWise, a leading CRM and ERP software developer, announced today the release of its highly anticipated new software application, OnContact CRM 10. With over two years invested in research and design, OnContact CRM 10 is poised to be the company’s most groundbreaking release to date, delivering a world-class CRM user experience that is flexible, intuitive, and extremely reactive.

Leveraging the latest, proven technologies available today for commercial web development, OnContact CRM 10 showcases complete sales management, marketing automation, and customer service functionality wrapped in a responsive interface that adjusts seamlessly across all browser sizes and mobile devices.

Inspired by feedback from customers and CRM industry experts, OnContact CRM 10 delivers a new, innovative user interface (UI) designed to streamline navigation, boost user adoption, increase productivity, and deliver a user experience that is more intuitive, flexible, and consistent. It also features enhanced analytics, superior statistical analysis, an open web platform, global search functionality, and integration with native device features such as calendars, contact lists, and geo-location.

“We are ecstatic to unveil our most groundbreaking CRM release to date,” states Wayne Wedell, WorkWise President and CEO. “Driven by CRM market direction and customer feedback, OnContact CRM 10 combines a completely redesigned, visually-collaborative interface, along with numerous product enhancements to enrich usability and the overall user experience.”

About WorkWise:

WorkWise is a leading developer of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions along with comprehensive implementation and support services. Our flagship products, WorkWise ERP and OnContact CRM are easy-to-use, quick to implement, provide a high return on investment and are offered either in a Cloud or on-premise deployment. Use of WorkWise applications provide more accurate and timely information that helps enable companies to grow and increase productivity.

OnContact CRM is a full-featured, award-winning, browser-based CRM software solution that automates a company’s sales, marketing and customer service areas. OnContact CRM has been awarded the TopTenREVIEWS Excellence Award in recognition of its unique design, customizability and superior features.

WorkWise ERP offers make-to-order, repetitive and mixed-mode solutions to manufacturers to shorten cycle times and optimize manufacturing information, supply chain management, and manufacturing execution and planning. WorkWise ERP enhances operations by taking time out of the business processes and increasing value-add in products and services.

In addition, WorkWise has pre-configured integration between WorkWise ERP and OnContact CRM, which is unavailable from other ERP and CRM suppliers.

WorkWise is headquartered in the greater Milwaukee, WI area and has been inspiring companies to achieve new levels of success for over 15 years. WorkWise’s proven business philosophy is customer inspired because they put customers first, listen to their requirements and deliver innovative business solutions. “Inspire Your Growth ™” to new levels of success with WorkWise software.

For seven consecutive years, WorkWise has been recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for being a “Top Workplace.” WorkWise has also been consistently recognized by The Business Journal for being one of the area’s “Healthiest Employers.”