InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled medical interpreting company, today announced the appointment of Mary Kate Salley as Executive Vice President, Operations. This addition to the Company’s leadership team is intended to support continued business expansion and commitment to service excellence.

Salley, a healthcare veteran with nearly 30 years of executive experience, will assume all client-facing service and support functions, leveraging her long history of delivering world class customer service and care throughout the Healthcare industry.

Prior to joining InDemand Interpreting, Salley served as Vice President of Client Operations at WebMD following its acquisition of Avado. Additionally, she served as Executive Vice President at Alere Wellbeing (formerly Free & Clear), overseeing both service delivery and client services, leading a team of more than 300 service delivery and client services personnel.

InDemand Interpreting immediately connects healthcare professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) and Certified Deaf Interpreters (CDIs), across the care continuum. VRI technology enables clinicians to provide greater language access for LEP, Deaf and HOH patients, improving overall patient care for hundreds of healthcare organizations nationwide.

“We believe the appointment of Mary Kate Salley will continue to fuel the company’s ongoing growth and market differentiation while maintaining industry leading service quality,” said InDemand Interpreting Chairman and CEO, Cecil Kost.

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com